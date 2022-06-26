Ciaron Brown: Oxford United re-sign ex-loanee on two-year deal after Cardiff City exit

The clock is ticking as July approaches, and with it comes the most intense moments of the transfer market. Manchester City are demonstrating their ability to maintain a long-term strategy. After Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips will be the next new signing to arrive at the Etihad. An agreement has been reached with Leeds for £42 million, plus add-ons, for a potential package worth £50 million total. Phillips has already accepted the contract offered by Man City. Manager Pep Guardiola then expects a new left back with Marc Cucurella at the top of the list. There will also be departures: Gabriel Jesus is ready to become Arsenal's new main striker, with an agreement in place between the two clubs for a £45 million guaranteed fee. Details on personal terms are about to be settled, then Jesus will be announced as Arsenal's latest signing.

