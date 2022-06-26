ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciaron Brown: Oxford United re-sign ex-loanee on two-year deal after Cardiff City exit

Cover picture for the articleOxford United have re-signed former Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown on a two-year deal following a loan spell with the...

SB Nation

Now Sunderland’s ownership is settled, is it time for a boardroom refresh?

The Sunderland Association Football Club Limited now has three shareholders - Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori, and Stewart Donald. As KLD’s statement last week makes clear, the governance of the club is unaffected by Methven’s departure from the scene and the change in shareholdings within the remaining “ownership group”.
Ciaron Brown
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea turn to Raheem Sterling, Matthijs de Ligt; Raphinha bidding war; inside Gareth Bale to MLS

The clock is ticking as July approaches, and with it comes the most intense moments of the transfer market. Manchester City are demonstrating their ability to maintain a long-term strategy. After Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips will be the next new signing to arrive at the Etihad. An agreement has been reached with Leeds for £42 million, plus add-ons, for a potential package worth £50 million total. Phillips has already accepted the contract offered by Man City. Manager Pep Guardiola then expects a new left back with Marc Cucurella at the top of the list. There will also be departures: Gabriel Jesus is ready to become Arsenal's new main striker, with an agreement in place between the two clubs for a £45 million guaranteed fee. Details on personal terms are about to be settled, then Jesus will be announced as Arsenal's latest signing.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea to rival PSG for Inter's Milan Skriniar

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea, PSG eye Skriniar. Chelsea are set to rival Paris Saint-Germain as they aim...
theScore

Report: Jesus on verge of joining Arsenal on 5-year deal

It's just a matter of time before Gabriel Jesus' blockbuster transfer to Arsenal is finalized. After agreeing to pay Manchester City £45 million for the Brazilian forward, Arsenal struck a deal to sign Jesus to a five-year contract that runs until 2027, reports Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian. Terms...
