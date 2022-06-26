Hutchinson: Arkansas abortion providers will face criminal penalties, not the women who receive abortions
ok, so I don't agree with abortions. Ik alot like me is celebrating this right now and I'm sorry but it's wrong. Just bc I don't believe in them doesn't give me the right to judge or take away the right to have one. it's not our governments place either. the government doesn't pay their bills but thinks they can take away rights like it's nothing . this will now effect everyone. women will have to do very extreme measures to have one if they didn't want. it will also lead to ALOT of babied in the trash or if there's a safe Haven atleast the baby will have a chance to live, but not all states have them. now women can't have abortions, they can't get a tubal unless they have 2 kids, a hysterectomy is def out of the question unless kids has been born and that can take years to finally get one, but hey men can go down at 18 and get a vasectomy even with no kids 🙄
never have made a donation to plan parenthood before, but will now. I' m sure there will be "underground railroad" like during slavery to help women go out of state to get help.
This is so shameful. Womens rights are human rights and this is just a way to strip women from being able to vote just because they are seeking healthcare. I’m embarrassed of this country and of the states who are actively going against the constitutional rights of our nations citizens. This is a scary time.
