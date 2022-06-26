LAPD officer, 32, ‘was beaten to death by colleagues in simulated mob attack training exercise’ where he suffered catastrophic spinal injury, his mother claims in wrongful death lawsuit
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Los Angeles Police Department after an officer was ‘beaten to death’ in a training exercise for ‘simulating the crowd’. Officer Houston Tipping was ‘repeatedly hit in the head so severely that he was bleeding profusely’ during a training activity, alleged in a lawsuit...granthshala.com
Comments / 0