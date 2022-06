A 52-year-old man from Illinois was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal while driving a stolen vehicle. On Sunday, June 26, the MCSO corporal was near the 9800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County when a gold Chevrolet Silverado was observed. The MCSO report indicated that the pickup truck had been reported stolen, and the corporal activated the patrol car’s lights and attempted a felony traffic stop.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO