Kewaunee County, WI

Sunday Spotlight in the Community: Road Construction Workers

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the sight of orange cones may make you squeal like your brakes, the work being done just on the other side of those markers is crucial to the safety of motorists. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on...

doorcountydailynews.com

wtaq.com

New Development Coming to Kimberly Along the Fox River

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — This riverfront view that used to be home to an operation related to the New Page Paper Mill will soon become the Blue at the Trails neighborhood, complete with condominiums and townhomes. President of Hoffman Planning, Design, and Construction Sam Statz describes this project as...
KIMBERLY, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Brillion approves new administrator

BRILLION - The City of Brillion's search for a new administrator is over. Council approved Richard Johnston on Monday night. Johnston has years of administrative experience including with the Village of Suamico on the outskirts of Green Bay city limits and more recently, the Town of Clayton. Johnston said he...
BRILLION, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County broadband hopes continue to buffer

The state is going to make you wait for help to get faster internet speeds depending on where you live in Door County. The Town of Baileys Harbor was the only municipality in Door County to have its broadband grant request approved, even after the state added an additional $25 million to the pool. The project will utilize fiber for 73 businesses and 1,445 homes in the town according to the Wisconsin Broadband Office. The grant was for $1.89 million in matching funds as Baileys Harbor works with NSight to make the project a reality.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 47 cleared, lanes back open

(WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Original: NOW: Crash on WIS 47 in Black Creek closes northbound lanes. TUESDAY, 6/28/2022 8:37 a.m. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes on WIS 47 in Outagamie County are closed due to a crash. According to...
BLACK CREEK, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DNR investigating fish die-off

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help monitoring a large-scale die-off of fish in the Fox River that has reached southern Door County. The origin of the die-off is unknown and was first reported on June 20. Many dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and in the Bay of Green Bay. The DNR says that it appears most of the species impacted are catfish, carp, and sheepshead. Testing of the waters and fish continues with authorities asking the public to immediately contact the DNR if they find either dead or freshly dead fish. The DNR recommends that you do not handle dead or diseased fish and to contact Green Bay Area Fisheries Biologist Jason Breeggemann at Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov or call (920) 662-5480.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Approx. 100,000 gallons of water used to extinguish Door Co. house fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Froedtert Holy Family Memorial

(WFRV) – When Holy Family Memorial became part of the Froedtert / Medical College Wisconsin Health Network, it not only merged the history of the two but enhanced the personalized care available to their patients. Local 5 Live visited with some of the team there with a look at...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door and Kewaunee counties celebrate Independence Day

No matter where you are on the peninsula, you will not have to drive far to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. While many visitors may make a long weekend out of it, the festivities do not get started in earnest until July 3rd. That is when Maplewood, Egg Harbor, and Kewaunee will have their fireworks celebrations. The festivities will be well underway in Maplewood by then, which will begin the day with its Door County Baseball League game and keeps everything open until the show starts at dusk.
KEWAUNEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County experiences worst week of COVID in months

Door County Public Health saw more hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 last week than it has in months according to its most recent situation update. Of the 217 tests recorded, 49 came back positive for COVID-19. The county also saw one new death and four additional hospitalizations within the last week. The last death reported in Door County's weekly situation update was March 21st and the last time there were more than three hospitalizations was in February. Door County is still in the low COVID-19 Community Level, but that was last updated on June 23rd.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Ground Broken on New Bike Park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A ground breaking was held Monday morning for a new bike park on Green Bay’s Baird Creek Greenway. The Saris Mountain Bike Park will have a lot to offer when it’s complete. “It is basically a skills park that will serve anyone...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

None Injured in Door County House Fire

There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Door County over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Fire Department reports that they were called just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday (June 26th) to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive on a report of a grass fire that had spread to a home.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward

Motorists are once again feeling some reprieve at the pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County’s average price per gallon of fuel is down 15 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $4.67. Sheboygan County’s average is down 10 cents to $4.70, and...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

