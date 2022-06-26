ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

2022 Missoula Marathon coverage

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouNKf_0gMatGj400

MISSOULA - The Missoula Marathon kicked off bright and early Sunday morning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Messmer is the men's winner, crossing the finish line in approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes. He has previously won the men's side of the race, including in 2019.

Melissa Rafferty/KPAX News
Mark Messmer after crossing the finish line and winning the men's side of the Missoula Marathon

The women's Missoula Marathon winner is Bonnie Keating from San Diego. She crossed the finish line at approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Melissa Rafferty/KPAX News
Bonnie Keating is the women's winner of this year's Missoula Marathon

The men's half-marathon winner — Zach Perrin — crossed the finish line shortly after 7 a.m.

MTN News
Men's half-marathon winner Zach Perrin

The women's half-marathon winner — Elizabeth Wasserman — crossed the line at around 7:20 a.m.

MTN News
Women's Missoula Half-Marathon Winner Elizabeth Wasserman

Watch our special Sunday coverage of the Missoula Marathon below.

MTN Special Report: Live from the Missoula Marathon finish line

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Country Singer Tyler Barham Marries Fiancée Morgan Hauerwas in Montana: 'I Knew She Was the One'

Six years after a meet-cute straight out of a romantic comedy, country singer Tyler Barham and his longtime love Morgan Hauerwas have tied the knot!. The "World on Fire" singer was married in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18 in a ceremony that was a true family affair — he and Morgan were married by Barham's uncle on a 40-acre property owned by his family.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Marathon#Mtn News Men#Mtn News Women
NBCMontana

Work group discusses concerns with authorized campsite

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Tuesday’s Missoula Reserve Street public work group meeting, open to the public, the future of the authorized campsite in Missoula was discussed amongst concerned civilians. Some touched upon concerns with the future of the campsite, and how best people can prepare or help now.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Co. encouraging indoor mask wearing

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula County remains in the CDC’s High Risk COVID-19 category, widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bitterrootstar.com

Hail storm impacts local farms

Jay Hayward saw the signs. He’d been watching a weather app on his phone while working his booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market on Saturday, June 18th, and could tell a severe storm was approaching. Up and down the valley, hail battered roofs, plunked tree branches, and decimated crops. Some residents reported seeing balls of ice an inch in diameter.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Florence dog competing at Westminster show

A Saint Bernard dog from Florence is competing in the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held June 18-22 in Tarrytown, New York. “Ian” was invited to attend the prestigious dog show after being ranked as a top dog in 2021. Lasquite’s Ian of Rolando, call name...
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

River rescue draws helicopter, responders west of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is open and traffic is running as normal. Emergency responders shut lanes down, for a short time, west of Missoula Sunday evening. A post from the Frenchtown Rural Fire District says that a number of agencies were involved in a river rescue. They responded...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy