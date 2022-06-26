2022 Missoula Marathon coverage

MISSOULA - The Missoula Marathon kicked off bright and early Sunday morning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Messmer is the men's winner, crossing the finish line in approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes. He has previously won the men's side of the race, including in 2019.

Melissa Rafferty/KPAX News Mark Messmer after crossing the finish line and winning the men's side of the Missoula Marathon

The women's Missoula Marathon winner is Bonnie Keating from San Diego. She crossed the finish line at approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Melissa Rafferty/KPAX News Bonnie Keating is the women's winner of this year's Missoula Marathon

The men's half-marathon winner — Zach Perrin — crossed the finish line shortly after 7 a.m.

MTN News Men's half-marathon winner Zach Perrin

The women's half-marathon winner — Elizabeth Wasserman — crossed the line at around 7:20 a.m.

MTN News Women's Missoula Half-Marathon Winner Elizabeth Wasserman

