2022 Missoula Marathon coverage
MISSOULA - The Missoula Marathon kicked off bright and early Sunday morning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Messmer is the men's winner, crossing the finish line in approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes. He has previously won the men's side of the race, including in 2019.
The women's Missoula Marathon winner is Bonnie Keating from San Diego. She crossed the finish line at approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes.
The men's half-marathon winner — Zach Perrin — crossed the finish line shortly after 7 a.m.
The women's half-marathon winner — Elizabeth Wasserman — crossed the line at around 7:20 a.m.
Watch our special Sunday coverage of the Missoula Marathon below.MTN Special Report: Live from the Missoula Marathon finish line
Comments / 1