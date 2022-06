MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis Announced on Tuesday Four additional Capital Murder indictments of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir. Chemirmir was convicted in the murder of Lu Harris in Dallas County, but is accused of stealing from, and killing, at least 17 other elderly women in North Texas.

