The meteoric rookie season for Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard continues. On June 28, the league announced that Rhyne was the WNBA’s No. 1 pick and made the All-Star reserve. She is the second Dream rookie to make an All-Star Game, with Shoni Schimmel making the exhibition in 2014. Howard is also the first WNBA rookie to make an All-Star game since Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier made it in 2019.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO