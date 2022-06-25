ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Apple reportedly won't challenge historic Maryland store unionization vote

westobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple will reportedly not challenge the at its Towson Town Center retail location in Maryland to unionize. Citing a “person familiar with the company’s plans,” the tech giant will participate in the bargaining process “in good faith.” Apple declined to comment on the...

westobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Apple makes $1,700 in profit per SECOND with Google and Microsoft raking in $1,000 as tech firms dominate list of biggest earners, new data shows

Silicon Valley giants including Apple, Google and Microsoft are making enormous profits amounting to more than $1,000 per second, new data reveals. Apple is one of the most profitable businesses, generating over $152 billion per day, which equates to $1,752 every single second. Fintech firm Tipalti created a landing page...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Government
SlashGear

The Real Reason AOC Wants To Ditch Her Tesla

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — routinely referred to as AOC — is one of the most famous house representatives on social media. Her vocal attitude toward the rights of the economically deprived strata of the society and her massive social media presence were among the reasons that helped her become the youngest member of the U.S. Congress in 2018. Her influence on social media also means she is often publicly disrespected by Republican supporters, including Twitter's prospective owner, Elon Musk, who recently suggested that he switched sides to oppose Democrats' politics of "division & hate."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

She was working at McDonald's at 17 and now she's become the first Mexican-born woman in space

Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's at the age of 17 to support her family to traveling to space at the age of 27, she already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said it was an experience beyond her dreams. "I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Buffett's Dairy Queen Loses Lawsuit Over 'Blizzard' Name

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason Co from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the same name the unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc uses for a popular ice cream product. In a 217-page decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Apple Store#Reuters#The Amazon Labor Union
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up. An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
US News and World Report

Chevron to Relocate Head Office Within California, Sell Existing HQ

(Reuters) -Chevron Corp is planning to relocate its global headquarters to a new leased space in California and sell its existing head office in the state, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. "The current real estate market provides the opportunity to right-size our office space to meet the requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
Observer

Tech Workers Are Disillusioned With Elon Musk, and That Means Trouble for SpaceX and Tesla

For years, Elon Musk was hailed as a progressive business leader whose mission-driven companies attract top talent, even when they offered substandard pay. But layoffs, an intolerance of remote work, and retaliation against employees who speak critically of him are tarnishing the world’s richest man’s reputation and dissuading job seekers from applying to the companies he runs.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

FCC commissioner calls for Apple & Google to ban TikTok

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An FCC commissioner has called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, likening the popular social media platform to a wolf in sheep's clothing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Curbed

Billionaires Think a Recession Will Force You Back Into the Office

Jamie Dimon and Cardi B each think a recession is coming, with the former predicting a “hurricane … out there, down the road, coming our way.” (Cardi advised, “You gotta know about money to maintain it.”) But the news isn’t all bad: The billionaire developer Stephen Ross, whose Related Companies built Hudson Yards and the Vessel, predicts that any resulting desperation among workers will be really good for him personally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy