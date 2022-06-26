ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Geraldine Ruth Barton

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 3 days ago

Geraldine Ruth Barton, 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kilj.com

Gene McWhirter (final arrangements)

Edward “Gene” Eugene McWhirter, 81, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Gene was born on June 22, 1941, in Newton, the son of Robert Wilson and Lillian (Robinett) McWhirter. Growing up Gene would help his father on the farm, which sparked his lifelong interest. He graduated from Baxter High School in 1959 and continued his education at the University of Iowa. Gene moved to Fort Madison and was a partner in H&M Chevrolet Olds. On November 1, 1969, Gene was united in marriage to Kathie Elliott in Newton. The couple moved to Mount Pleasant in 1972, and Gene opened McWhirter Chevrolet Buick shortly after. He enjoyed gardening, field trials, and attending auctions. Gene was a jack of all trades, he was an auctioneer, private pilot, bought and sold farm machinery for many years and loved his fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association and attended the First Presbyterian Church.
NEWTON, IA
kilj.com

Jean Van Syoc (revised)

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. Her precious Lord carried her peacefully to her eternal home. Visitation will be Monday, July 11 from 12 Noon to 7 PM at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 12-2 PM Tuesday, July 12, at the First Baptist Church, 100 East Webster St., Mt. Pleasant. The Celebration of Life (she preferred calling it Graduation Day) will be at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A reception with light refreshments will be held at the church immediately following the burial.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Paul Jacobson (final arrangements)

Paul Jacobson, 52, of Mount Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly at the Henry County Health Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Paul was born August 5, 1969, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Janet (Collins) Jacobson. He graduated from Waconia High School and St. Paul Tech Trade School. Paul lived in Minnesota until moving to Fairfield in 2015. On October 24, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Megan Wenstrand in the Lake of the Ozarks. The couple and their six-year-old son Cadon moved to Mount Pleasant earlier this year. Paul achieved his lifelong dream of owning and operating his own company when he opened Eagle One Printing. He was currently working at Innovairre in production management. Paul was a member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kilj.com

Sports, June 29th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball will go on the road tonight to take on Davis County. That game will take place at the Mustang Sports Complex and is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM. Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball will go on the road tonight as well. They will take on Knoxville...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
Mount Pleasant, IA
Obituaries
kilj.com

Sports, June 28th

Mount Pleasant Softball was defeated in both games of a doubleheader Monday night against Burlington. The Panthers were defeated by a score of 7-1 in Game 1. Ella McNamee pitched 4 full innings allowing 5 runs, 2 earned. Panther Softball rallied late in Game 2 but came up short with the final being 8-5. Ty Alter pitched 3.2 innings and allowed four runs. Emma Starr went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jayden Housh went 2 for 3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored. Jersey Beachy was 2 for 4 with an RBI. MP Head Coach Mike Beason following last night’s games: “Our pitchers worked hard and pitched well overall. Good timely hitting in the second game. Proud of the players effort, attitude, and grit their showing.” Mount Pleasant Softball will be back on the field on Wednesday night for a 7:00 PM matchup on the road with Davis County.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Ordinance Committee Meeting

The Mount Pleasant Ordinance Committee will meet Tuesday, June 28thth, 2022, at. 9:00 a.m. at City Hall in the City Administrators Conference Room.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy