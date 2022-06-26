ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks: 5 key position battles to watch at 2022 training camp

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQjMp_0gMaXEWq00

The Seattle Seahawks will report to training camp exactly one month from today. While it’s always a critical time for preparing for the upcoming season, this time around they’ll be holding a quarterback competition for the first time in 10 years. That’s just one of several crucial battles that will have to be decided before the real games begin in September.

Here are five of the most important position battles to watch at camp this year.

1

Starting QB: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbCFQ_0gMaXEWq00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest battle will of course come at quarterback, where head coach Pete Carroll will have to choose between either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. Smith has the advantage when it comes to experience, having been Russell Wilson’s backup for the last three seasons and knowing the offense and its personnel better. Meanwhile, Lock has superior athleticism, arm talent and youth on his side. We’re betting that Smith will win out and start at least at the outset of the regular season. However, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Lock gets his chance to lead the offense by mid-October.

Predicted winner: Geno Smith

2

Right tackle: Abe Lucas vs. Jake Curhan vs. Stone Forsythe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgS5e_0gMaXEWq00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The next-most important position battle on offense will likely come at right tackle, assuming the team’s top draft pick Charles Cross has left tackle already locked down. Here there appears to be a three-way battle ongoing between third-rounder Abe Lucas and 2021 rookies Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe. Curhan has the edge here when it comes to familiarity with the system. He started five games last season after Brandon Shell went down with a shoulder injury and performed well at least as a run blocker. That said, Lucas is a vastly superior athlete and we expect him to eventually take over.

Predicted winner: Abe Lucas

3

WR3: Dee Eskridge vs. Marquise Goodwin vs. Bo Melton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9Vut_0gMaXEWq00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Seahawks have as good of a 1-2 punch at wide receiver as any team in the NFL with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also have a lot of quality options further down the depth chart. It will be very interesting to see if one of them can separate from the herd and establish themselves as a true No. 3 option, which Seattle hasn’t had in years. Our money is on Marquise Goodwin, who may be the fastest athlete on the roster and has far more experience at this level than the rest of the competition.

Predicted winner: Marquise Goodwin

4

Outside CB: Sidney Jones vs. Tre Brown vs. Artie Burns vs. Tariq Woolen vs. Coby Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrhRr_0gMaXEWq00
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Seahawks finished last season with Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed starting at the left and right boundary cornerback spots respectively. This year both spots may be up for grabs with Reed gone and a ton of fresh blood coming in. Returning veteran Justin Coleman will retake his former position in the slot. However, both outside positions should be considered an open competition. On the left side Jones’ experience gives him an advantage. On the right, Coby Bryant’s ball skills may help him win the position.

Predicted winners: Sidney Jones and Coby Bryant

5

OLB3: Alton Robinson vs. Boye Mafe vs. Tyreke Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKENi_0gMaXEWq00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Last but not least the Seahawks have to figure out what their most efficient rotation of edge rushers will be. For now we’re expecting Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor to start at outside linebacker to begin the season. However, the rest of the depth chart is unsettled at best. Rookies Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith may both have a chance to earn a significant snap count, but Alton Robinson has more games under his belt and has flashed often enough to believe he can win out.

Predicted winner: Alton Robinson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article. What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well. Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers offer potential hint about likely starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback battle in training camp, but they appear to be giving a strong hint in OTAs about who will win the starting job. Free agent addition Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy favorite to start for the Steelers barring injury or an awful camp, according to Mark Caboly of The Athletic. Rookie Kenny Pickett is not a factor at the moment, and only received third-string reps during OTAs and minicamp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Best highlights from Mac Jones' rookie season

It’s unusual for a team to sit in the middle of the first round in the NFL draft, and still have a potential franchise quarterback fall into their lap. But that’s what happened to the New England Patriots last year, when Alabama’s Mac Jones lasted all the way to the No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals thoughts on trade of WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick. Baltimore then traded No. 23 in exchange for No. 25 and a fourth-round selection, and subsequently took center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa with their second first-round pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mike Reiss labels this Patriots WR as minicamp standout

The New England Patriots are looking ahead to training camp, with minicamp in the books. One particular wide receiver stood out as everything concluded. Depth at the wide receiver position is plentiful. The acquisition of DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins was a key move this offseason. Drafting Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor signified that the Patriots wanted to continue to remake the wide receiver room.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys DE Greg Ellis takes over college program as head coach

Greg Ellis is back on the football field. His new team, though, might not attract the same kind of attention that the Cowboys did when he was a starting defensive end. Ellis, 46 years old, has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy