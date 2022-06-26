OTC hosts visitors from Youth Career Camp

For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a 2nd anniversary. The other end of Savannah’s ‘waterfront’ -The Eastern Wharf Project-is crawling along with hopes of one day becoming as thriving of a gathering spot as PRD.

SAVANNAH, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO