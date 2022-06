With the dust settled in Omaha, the Aggies’ unforgettable season is still being celebrated with two members of their roster making D1Baseball.com’s All-America Second Team – relief pitcher, Jacob Palisch, and outfielder, Dylan Rock. Jacob Palisch appeared in 29 games, registered a 6-3 record (five saves), a 2.39 ERA, a .230 opponent batting average and 73 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched. More impressively, Palisch finished his campaign with a 6.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 10.89 strikeouts per nine-innings. Dylan Rock appeared in 63 games in an Aggies uniform (59 starts) and finished his campaign with the following hitting percentages: .318 (avg)/.468 (ob %)/.641...

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO