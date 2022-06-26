Holewa, Karls Win WJON/Granite City Days 5K
A group of 30 runners braved the cool windy conditions to participate in the WJON/Granite City Days 5K Sunday morning at...1390granitecitysports.com
A group of 30 runners braved the cool windy conditions to participate in the WJON/Granite City Days 5K Sunday morning at...1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0