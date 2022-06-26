ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

What does it take to be first? These states want to replace Iowa on the presidential calendar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Democrats have undertaken a massive overhaul of the presidential nominating calendar, fundamentally rethinking the way their party picks presidents in an effort to give voice to underrepresented groups and gain an edge as they seek the White House in 2024 and beyond. For five decades, Iowa...

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
Vilsack returning to Iowa for infrastructure announcement

ELY, Iowa — Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack will be in eastern Iowa Tuesday for an announcement about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Sec. Vilsack plans to release details on funding for a new program to boost economic growth and lower carbon footprints while increasing the use of renewable agriculture materials.
2022 election merits more concern than Iowa caucuses

Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. Worse things could befall Iowa and the nation than the Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders announced two planned legal actions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the Constitution does not confer any right to abortion. First, Governor Reynolds will urge the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds....
What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO STAY OPEN IN IOWA

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FACILITIES IN IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER ABORTION AND OTHER SERVICES IN THE WAKE OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ACTION THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE V WADE RIGHT TO ABORTION RULING. PP3 OC…DOORS REMAIN OPEN. :06. THAT’S SARAH STOESZ (STAYCE). SHE’S PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH...
Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
Iowa law enforcement plans traffic crackdown over July 4 weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public safety is telling everyone to drive sober this Fourth of July weekend. Agencies statewide will be cracking down on drunk drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 493 people died in car crashes over the 2020 Fourth of July weekend.
Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
