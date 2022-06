For nearly 90 years, anyone in France needing to know what time it is down-to-the-second could ring up the Paris Observatory and get an automated, astronomy-based response. It all started when in 1933, the astronomer and Paris Observatory director Ernest Esclangon, got fed up with people clogging up the centre's only phone line to ask the official time -- an essential service in the days of mechanical clocks.

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO