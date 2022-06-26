Heartbroken mother of dead cop says officers beat him to death during ‘mob’ training

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people, one of whom was reportedly a 10-year-old boy — the other an approximately 30-year-old man. Early Wednesday morning officers disclosed that the two were father and son, and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. The bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene. Officers learned that family had already made their way to the scene and apparently removed the bodies from the vehicle before they arrived. According to police, the family does not live in the area. Investigators were working to determine a timeline of events and the cause of death.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO