ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Heartbroken mother of dead cop says officers beat him to death during ‘mob’ training

By The New Zealand Times
thenewzealandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grief-stricken mother says her police officer son was beaten to death during a practice that sparked a deadly mob attack. Shirley Huffman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her son Houston Tipping, 32, died three days after a work accident on May 26. The incident happened at...

www.thenewzealandtimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man, woman killed in Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people, one of whom was reportedly a 10-year-old boy — the other an approximately 30-year-old man. Early Wednesday morning officers disclosed that the two were father and son, and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. The bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene. Officers learned that family had already made their way to the scene and apparently removed the bodies from the vehicle before they arrived. According to police, the family does not live in the area. Investigators were working to determine a timeline of events and the cause of death. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

`Troubling Development’: LAPD Chief Decries Use of Flamethrower vs. Cops

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore expressed dismay Tuesday at a man’s use of a spray-paint can and lighter to fashion a makeshift flamethrower during a downtown abortion-rights march, calling it a disturbing elevation of attacks on police officers. “That is a very troubling development and one that we’ll...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Con Charged in Deadly Shooting of Texas Man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – An ex-con has been charged with murdering a Texas man who was shot during an argument in Hollywood last week. Mario David Ramirez, 27, of La Puente, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with last Wednesday’s slaying of Antonio Washington, 30, of Providence Village, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Norwalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call  the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
NORWALK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Charged With Killing Boyfriend in Mission Viejo

A 41-year-old Mission Viejo woman was charged Monday with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend. Georgette Maggie Del Rio was charged with one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Del Rio, who was being held on $1 million bail, was accused of...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
CBS LA

Mother of fallen LAPD officer files wrongful death claim against City of LA

Becoming a police officer for Houston Tipping was not something he dreamed of being - it was a realization as an adult. "He was a little older than the average recruit which is a good thing because it adds to maturity," attorney Bradley Gage told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez on Sunday.Unfortunately for Tipping, his commitment to the force was cut short. Tipping died on May 29th - three days after sustaining a fatal spinal cord injury during a training at the Los Angeles Police Department's police academy in Elysian Park. LAPD has called the unfortunate incident an "accident." But Tipping's mother, and her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman Charged with Stabbing Boyfriend to Death

SANTA ANA – A 41-year-old Mission Viejo woman was charged Monday with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend. Georgette Maggie Del Rio was charged with one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Del Rio, who was being held on $1 million...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

High-Speed Pursuit Suspect Charged With Over 10 Felonies

Cheyne Watkins, 32, from Santa Barbara, was charged with 13 felonies after leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit on Thursday, May 26, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The 13 charges Watkins faces include:. Two felony counts of fleeing from a pursuing...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mob#Poison#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thedowneypatriot.com

Man fatally shot in Norwalk

NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Drunk driver pleads guilty in deaths of mother and father

SANTA ANA (AP) – A drunken driver who killed a mother and father and seriously injured their three young children as they looked at Christmas lights in Orange County pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, of Newport Beach also entered pleas to two counts involving...
Mighty 990

VIDEO: Pro-Abortion Rioters Attack Police in Los Angeles

A violent mob of pro-abortion activists brutally attacked police officers in Los Angeles. One of the attackers tried to set officers on fire with a homemade flamethrower. “I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Individuals participating in such criminal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy