(STILLWATER, OK) – On Friday, June 24, at 10:03 a.m., detectives with the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Special Projects Unit attempted to stop the driver of a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox for a traffic violation in the area of Doty and Arrington which ultimately led to multiple arrests and seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.

