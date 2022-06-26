ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting unfolds on 110 Freeway, leaving one person injured

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A shooting unfolded in the Harbor Gateway area on the 110 Freeway north of the 105 Freeway.

It was there that someone in a white minivan was shot Saturday and taken to a hospital.

The victim's condition was unknown at this time.

The CHP says the van was struck multiple times. The shooter is still on the loose.

Related
Washington Examiner

At least 15 dead and more than 60 injured after weekend of mass shootings

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man wounded in shooting drives into parking lot of Ralphs where he collapses, later dies

The hunt was on for a suspect in a deadly shooting. Police say a man in a black Mercedes drove into the parking lot of Ralphs in Topanga Canyon and Ventura Boulevard Saturday night. When he got out of the car, he collapsed right outside the store entrance."He got out of the car and he (said), 'I've been shot, I've been shot,' and he collapsed just like that," Sarika Carlin told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.  It was an hour before closing when the shooting unfolded. Customers were still inside the story and saw everything.Before the man collapsed, a witness said the victim yelled, "Help! Help! I've been shot. Call 9-1-1. Call 9-1-1-." That's when the witness ran into the Ralphs and reported this to security who called police. "It sent chills down my spine," Sarika Carlin said.Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died. Police say the victim was about 35 to 40 years old. So far, police have not released a description of the shooter. Police confirmed that the man had been shot multiple times. 
TOPANGA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

31-year-old Rene Hernandez shot and killed while getting gas in Van Nuys

Authorities were asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who shot and killed 31-year-old Rene Hernandez, a resident of Panorama City.Hernandez was getting gas at a 76 Gas Station in the 7200 block of Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys when a man approached him and opened fire. When paramedics arrived to the scene, they discovered Hernandez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided medical support, but Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau Detectives told CBSLA's Tena Ezzedddine that the suspect approached the victim, fired multiple shots and then ran away to a parked pickup truck,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
CASTAIC, CA
