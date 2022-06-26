Kings' Keegan Murray explains future fit with Fox, Sabonis

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Keegan Murray hasn’t been with the Sacramento Kings for very long, but the former Iowa forward is already beginning to think about the possibilities with his new teammates.

The Kings took Murray fourth in the NBA draft on Thursday and view him as a key addition to the roster. The team zeroed in on Murray early in the process and was said to have him high on its radar heading into the draft this week.

Murray will join a core group that features De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell among others. He believes he fits in well with Fox and Sabonis and can’t wait to get to work with them in the coming months.

I think my versatility plays a factor in playing alongside both of them, being able to cut to the basket, read what Sabonis is doing in the post and things like that. I feel like that obviously takes time and chemistry but I’m just excited to be able to play off Fox, a dynamic point guard. He is a guy that can create his own shot and create for other guys. I feel like with my ability with catch-and-shoot 3s and playing on the perimeter will expand their games even more.

Murray was named an All-American after averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He was the top scorer in the country (822) and helped Iowa to the Big Ten title, earning MVP honors.

He proved more than just a scorer, though. He joined Kevin Durant (2007) as the only two Division I players to record at least 800 points, 60 blocked shots and 60 3-pointers in a single season. He also led all players in the country in PER at 37.8.

Murray is viewed as perhaps the most complete player in the draft and projects to have a smooth transition to the next level. Certainly, playing next to such established players like Fox and Sabonis will help.

