LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Kentucky voters are set to decide another issue in the abortion debate. Constitutional Amendment 2, which is on the general election ballot Nov. 8, reads: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

