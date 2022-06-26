ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mishael Morgan is 1st Black lead winner at Daytime Emmys

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO0pP_0gMaHKFq00

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap.

“I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” Morgan said. “Now there are little girls all around the world and they’re seeing another step forward and they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated.”

John McCook earned lead actor honors for his role as Eric Forrester on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful.” It was the 78-year-old’s first win in four nominations.

“I am so glad to get this Emmy, any Emmy actually,” he said.

“General Hospital” won daytime drama honors, the ABC show’s 15th triumph in the category. It was the fifth trophy earned by the show Friday.

Morgan is in her second stint on “Y&R.” She first joined the soap in 2013 and stayed until 2018. She returned in 2019 as a different character.

“I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center, and I am so honored to be a vessel and experience this moment,” she said. “It’s because of everybody who is out there today who is proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”

Three “General Hospital” stars won honors and the soap’s directing team won for the third consecutive year.

Kelly Thiebaud was chosen supporting actress for playing Dr. Britt Westbourne and Jeff Kober scored as supporting actor for his role as Cyrus Renault. Nicholas Chavez won as younger performer in the soap.

“Wow!” Chavez said. “Just a little over a year ago I was selling cars in a little beach town in Florida. I always had the love and support of my family, but none of us had ever dreamed I’d be up on this stage.”

A gleeful Thiebaud won on her first nomination.

“I cannot believe this. I am so shocked,” she said. “My brother, when I first started acting, he followed my work and he’s like, ’You’re not that good.’ So thank you for giving me something to rub in his face.”

Kober is known for his extensive film and primetime work on such shows as “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead.”

“Wow, thank you for making me feel so welcome in daytime. What a trip,” he said. “I love what we get to do for a living, it’s play.”

NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” won for writing team.

Kelly Clarkson earned her third consecutive trophy as entertainment talk show host. Her eponymous show also won its second straight trophy for entertainment talk show. The singer is spending the summer with her children and didn’t attend.

Tamron Hall picked up her second straight trophy as informative talk show host.

Steve Harvey of “Family Feud” won as game show host.

“Jeopardy!” won game show honors.

“’Jeopardy!’ is a show about facts,” executive producer Michael Davies said. “Facts, with everything going on in the world, are more important than ever. ‘Jeopardy!’ is the last place where everyone agrees about facts.”

Daytime doyenne Susan Lucci, who starred on “All My Children” during the show’s entire 41-year network run, received a standing ovation. She introduced the In Memoriam segment, which included a photo of her husband, Helmet Huber, who died in March. Michael Bolton crooned his hit “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

John Aniston of “Days of Our Lives” was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his 37-year role as Victor Kiriakis. The 88-year-old actor wasn’t present.

He was introduced via video by his daughter, Jennifer Aniston, who said, “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.” She noted he began acting in 1962 in primetime and also appeared in such defunct soaps as “Love of Life” and “Search For Tomorrow” before joining “Days” in 1985.

After two years of pre-taped presentations because of the coronavirus pandemic, daytime returned to honoring its own at nighttime with an in-person ceremony. In 2020, the show went virtual for the first time and last year the audience was limited.

Still, the specter of COVID-19 was felt.

Two nominees from “The Young and the Restless” were forced to bow out. Lead actor nominee Jason Thompson, who plays Billy Abbott, and supporting actress nominee Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman, both said on social media they had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the show.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight” co-hosted the 49th annual awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center, where many of the nominees sat at socially distanced cocktail tables and others sat in rows next to each other.

Frazier and Turner found themselves accepting a Daytime Emmy when “ET” won for entertainment news series.

Turner opened the show with a reference to the Supreme Court overturning women’s constitutional protections for abortions earlier Friday. She emphatically told Frazier it was “her choice” to wear her blue gown. The crowd cheered and some women stood up.

Supporting actress nominee Nancy Lee Grahn of “General Hospital” walked the indoor red carpet wearing references to the day’s news. She had a temporary tattoo reading “reproductive freedom” on her chest, the word “choice” on her disc earrings and she carried a black purse with “ban off our bodies” spelled out in rhinestones.

“I dare not go through this process without speaking out about the devastation that I have for what happened today and what a dark day it is for women in this country,” the 66-year-old actor said. “We’re not going to allow this, we’re not going to stand for it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

'Young and the Restless' Peter Bergman and 'The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook on Emmy Nominations and Sustainability as a Soap Star (Exclusive)

The highly anticipated Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 24, and soap legends Peter Bergman of The Young and the Restless, and John McCook of The Bold and the Beautiful, are battling it out in the same category: Best Lead Actor. Bergman, who has starred as Jack Abbott on the soap since 1999, is not new to the category, having won the coveted award three times in 1991, 1992, and 2002. This year marks Bergman's 23rd Daytime Emmy nomination, making him the most nominated of any performer in Daytime Emmy history. McCook has also had a grand year. In addition to the Emmy nomination, he celebrated his 35th anniversary of playing the show patriarch, Eric Forrester, on March 23 – which is the same date that the show celebrated 35 years of broadcast on CBS. Like his competitor, he also had a stint on The Young and the Restless as Lance Prentiss prior to making the switch.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: Mishael Morgan Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ Becomes First Black Woman To Win Outstanding Lead Actress

Click here to read the full article. Mishael Morgan made history Friday by becoming the first Black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys. She plays Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless.  After receiving a standing ovation, Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win. Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lucci
Person
Jeff Kober
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Melissa Ordway
Person
John Aniston
Person
John Mccook
Person
Nancy Lee Grahn
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Mishael Morgan
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#1st Black#Cbs#Abc
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Veteran John McCook Weighs in on His Future on the Soap

John McCook has been playing the role of patriarch Eric Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful since the show debuted 35 years ago. The soap legend, who is up for this year's Best Lead Actor Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy's, is in shock at the show and his character's longevity but ultimately grateful and remains inspired. When he first landed the role, he never imagined he'd be on the air this long.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Peter Bergman Celebrated Emmy Night With Some Very Surprising News

“I will keep doing this as long as they’ll let me!”. Although The Young and the Restless‘ Peter Bergman did not walk away with a trophy during Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, it turned out he was a winner even before the ceremony began. Because only hours earlier, our sister site Deadline revealed that he’d inked a new deal with the soap he’s called home since 1989.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Magnum P.I.' Saved After CBS Cancellation by Fellow Network

Magnum P.I. is returning from the brink of cancellation and heading to a new network if reports are accurate. According to Deadline, the recently canceled CBS action series is prepping to make a jump under the NBC umbrella, with USA Network a frontrunner to pick up the remake of the 1980s classic series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
TV & VIDEOS
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: John McCook Reveals the Young & Restless Story That Wasn’t Right for Eric Forrester

“He’s my friend, even if I don’t always agree with his decisions!”. When John McCook was first approached by Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell about the erectile dysfunction storyline which would lead Eric to push his wife into another man’s bed, he was all in… with one caveat. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll play it, even though I disagree with it, as long as I know that in the end, Eric’s going to realize this wasn’t a very good idea!'”
TV & VIDEOS
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy