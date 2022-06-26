ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kenzo channels preppy, Celine goes for razzmatazz in Paris

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7RUo_0gMaFXz700

Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.

Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020.

But beyond the fashion, Nigo — who has made high profile collaborations with Pharrell — has real star attraction, once again pulling in top VIPs this season such as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Here are some highlights of Sunday’s spring-summer 2023 menswear collections in Paris.

KENZO’S BACK IN THE GROOVE

Set in a college hall and with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo channeled the dazzling colors and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house’s origins.

Hanging from the roof were flags reading “Kenzo 1970.” For students of fashion, a reference not lost: This date was not only the year Takada presented his first fashion show in the Galerie Vivienne in Paris in front of his new shop, Jungle Jap, but it was also the year of Nigo’s birth.

Funky scarves, a take on Boy Scout styles, morphed into colored lapels on suits that riffed on uniform.

A bright yellow patch-loaded waistcoat had an African vibrancy and mixed with Breton striped scarves, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets. It created a dynamic cultural melting pot.

But it was the quirkiness and humor that defined spring-summer in this strong show — thick woolen socks on canary yellow flip flops, crimson flower appliques and multicolored bowler hats.

Nigo, 51, is only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment continues to represent a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.

CELINE’S RAZZMATAZZ

Screaming and crying fans thronged both sides of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo noisily ahead of Celine’s Sunday night show. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane’s fashions, but for glimpse of one the world’s most adulated popstars: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, the multimillion disc selling South Korean boy band.

Inside the venue, proceedings around the spring-summer collection staging were marginally calmer. Guests swigged on “CELINE” branded mini champagne bottles, as large abstract mirrors descended on cords from the ceiling reflecting light in all directions to funky rock music.

Adolescent models with shaggy hair stomped grumpily past, in the designer’s signature style, showcasing his early 70s styles that were on high the shimmer and riffed on LA rock.

Winklepickers and blue drainpipe jeans were capped with fringed black leather coats and shades -- in the Franco-Tunisian’s designer’s tried-and-tested styles. Black, gently flared pants were used as a backdrop for statement fringed coats and jackets. One came in dazzling gold sequins.

Yet despite the razzmatazz, there was little new here in the designer’s repertoire. For Slimane, who shopped a similar aesthetic at Saint Laurent with panache, it is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

WOOYOUNGMI’S GENTLE CONTRADICTIONS

Sobriety met moments of punk -- and the “late-1990s skateboarding community” -- in South Korean designer Woo Young Mi’s collection on Sunday, held in the ornate interiors of Paris’ Musee des Arts Decoratifs.

Classy tailoring on suits, such as a double breasted number that opened the show with a delicate nip at the waists, contrasted with white sneakers and vests. It made for a deft play in contradiction.

Pants were a big theme — designed in a trendy 90s baggy style. They hung in a beautiful curved shape at the bottom of the leg.

There were moments of sensuality — and humor — throughout this 42-piece co-ed show that marked two decades since the brand was launched. One tactile and semi-transparent blue punk vest was worn by a model with greasy grungy hair who held a posh square leather bag.

THOM BROWNE’S INFINITE VARIATIONS

It was a performative runway occasion for suit-loving Thom Browne, as VIPs including Farida Khelfa -- dressed head to toe in the designer’s garb -- arrived theatrically to take their seats after the show had apparently begun. Guests were in stitches laughing at what seemed to be intentional choreography.

A strange retro voiceover then signaled the “real” show would commence -- as a male model with giant, spiky punk hair strutted out in an ecru tailored jacket, tie and shorts.

Pastel gray tweeds in contrasting patterns - and with multitudinous layers that were completely unfit for the spring-summer season - followed. They were worn by a model with a decorative anchor covering his face holding a hound-shaped bag, and a “35” sign in the tradition of old-school couture, which featured numbered looks.

Stripy socks, tailored shorts, tweed skirts, black briefcases and patterned pastel suits in checks and stripes created what seemed like infinite variations on the same theme.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Does Double Date Night in a Retro Minidress with Cutouts

Amal Clooney is letting her style shine during date night. The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, were spotted in the South of France en route to La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant, where they met up with friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date, per the Daily Mail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Keke Palmer Wore an Actual Wedding Dress to the U.K. Premiere of Lightyear

Keke Palmer—actor, singer, meme queen—recently turned up to the premiere of Lightyear in a sleek white dress with a feathered hem, and she looks absolutely radiant. ICYMI, Lightyear is about the adventures of Buzz Lightyear, an adult man in the Pixar Universe whose likeness inspires the Buzz Lightyear toy Andy plays with in Toy Story. Voiced by Chris Evans, he's, I dunno, a space ranger or something. And Palmer voices his fellow cadet Izzy Hawthorne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Pharrell
Person
Nigo
Person
Hedi Slimane
Person
Justin Timberlake
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Lvmh#House#Japanese#The Galerie Vivienne#African#Asian#Canary Yello
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modelled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison – from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring/summer 2022 campaign – it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Strapless, Geometric-Print Dress Zendaya Wore To The Time 100 Gala—She Looks Unreal!

From Zendaya‘s powerful and moving performance on Euphoria to her killer string of epic red carpet ensembles, it’s no surprise to many that she made the 2022 Time Magazine roundup of ‘Most Influential People.’ To celebrate the accolade, the Emmy winner arrived at the Time 100 Gala event in New York City last week, and stunned in a vintage Bob Mackie dress with an intricate geometric pattern and romantic skirt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

716K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy