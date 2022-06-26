ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

By Patrick Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia. Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from...

Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia at Saturday pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
First new state park in nearly 20 years has strong Greenville ties

For Greenville landscape architect Holley Owings, there was almost an inevitability to how well plans for the state’s first new park in nearly 20 years came together as part of the new Black River Initiative. “It’s really cool to be part of a project where so many things fell...
GREENVILLE, SC
54 Cats Seized From South Carolina Home Operating As Animal Rescue

Chester County Animal Control seized 54 cats from the home, which housed an organization known as Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina. Deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge, III, and Christine Collinge. Each is charged with Ill Treatment of Animals Section (b), which is a felony charge. The Sheriff’s Office...
CHESTER, SC
South Carolina’s oldest cities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235! In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer. American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in […]
Searches for South Carolina’s drinking age up by 1,350% in last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What’s the legal drinking age in South Carolina? It’s a question that’s skyrocketed as the second-most rising question Googled about the state in the last year. The most-searched question about South Carolina was for death row inmate Richard Moore, increasing by 3,650%, according to Google Trends. He was scheduled to […]
South Carolina man uses idea he saw on TV to win $100K in Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man used a hint from a television series devoted to lottery winners to earn his own big payday. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, has won more than $100,000 after being inspired by an episode of the TLC show, “Lottery Changed My Life,” South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
Photo Gallery: Segra Park hosts inaugural Columbia VegFest

A festival unlike any Columbia had hosted before came to Segra Park on Sunday. However, as its organizers pointed out, the inaugural Columbia VegFest was far more like other festivals than different from them,. “It's just like every festival that you would see. The only difference with ours is that...
COLUMBIA, SC
Video shows shark swimming very close to South Carolina shore

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Headed to the beach? Watch where you're swimming. A viewer shared the above video with sister station WJCL. It shows a shark that swam very close to shore on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Tracy Riley sent in the video, shot Tuesday morning...
Gallery:Are the South Carolina Or North Carolina Beaches Better

This debate has been going on since the colonial days. Who has the best beaches , North Carolina or South Carolina. I consider myself somewhat of an armchair expert on the topic and here is what I think. When I say “armchair expert” it’s because I have been to the...
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.

