Tacoma, WA

At least 8 people shot at dance party

ABC News
 2 days ago

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd.

A barrage of gunfire erupted during an argument that broke out in an alley behind the venue, located in an area filled with mostly car dealerships and auto repair shops, according to police.

Police immediately closed streets around the crime scene as officers and paramedics responded and began treating the wounded.

Tacoma Police Department via Twitter - PHOTO: Police investigate the scene of an early morning shooting involving multiple people at of S. Tacoma Way between S. 56th and S. 58th streets in Tacoma, Wash., June 26, 2022.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities and no arrests have been announced.

The victims appear to have all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized in stable condition, the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to the scene after multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired at the rave.

"Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with a large crowd and multiple shooting victims," according to the police statement.

ccw102
2d ago

Bring the draft back, send 18 year olds to learn respect and how to take orders, send them to war to see what gun fights really are!

Law abiding, fed up
2d ago

The tightest gun laws in the country and this still goes on. ya gun control laws really work....NOT!!!

the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago

Police will have so much on their hands in these last days they won’t be able to handle it. It will be so many officers leaving the force

