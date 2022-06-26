ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says G7 will ban Russian gold imports

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mj7xB_0gMaB8OH00

( The Hill ) – President Biden said Sunday that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will ban Russian gold imports to further impose financial costs on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine,” Biden tweeted on Sunday. “Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia.”

Biden’s announcement came on the first day of a G7 meeting in Germany; a formal announcement is expected later on during the summit.

While it does not bring in as much money as energy, gold is a major source of revenue for the Russian economy. Restricting exports to G7 economies will cause more financial strain to Russia as it wages the war in Ukraine.

Note on GrubHub order helps rescue alleged rape victim in New York: ‘Please call the police’

The G7 includes the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The U.S. and its allies have been searching for more ways to punish Russia for the bloody war that recently entered its fifth month. Biden has announced waves of penalties coordinated with allies that range from sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs to export controls to sanctions on major Russian banks.

Still, Europeans are limited in what they can do because of their dependence on Russian energy imports. European countries have vowed to phase out Russian oil but have not taken steps like the U.S. to do so immediately.

Biden administration officials teased new announcements to squeeze Russia ahead of Biden’s trip to Europe and it’s possible there will be more announcements beyond the plan to ban Russian gold imports.

Biden embarked on the trip to Europe for the G7 meeting and, later, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit with the goal of demonstrating unity with allies on keeping up pressure on Russia even as the war roils the global economy.

Biden spent Sunday morning meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and later participated in a working lunch with other leaders.

Rising interest rates mean it’s time to knock out your credit card debt

A White House readout of Biden’s meeting with Scholz indicated Ukraine was a main topic of conversation.

“The leaders underlined their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their continued provision of military, economic, humanitarian, and diplomatic support to help Ukraine defend its democracy against Russian aggression,” the White House readout said. “The leaders also discussed efforts to alleviate the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine on global food and energy security.”

Biden also thanked Scholz for committing to boosting Germany’s defense spending above NATO’s 2 percent of gross domestic product target.

A White House official characterized the meeting as “very warm and friendly” and said there was “very broad alignment on all of the issues that they discussed and all the common challenges that our countries are working on together.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Federal agents arrest Saudi “operative” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Daily Journal, federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Mississippi with lying to federal officials. The Brandon resident, Ibrahim Alhussayen, is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada who […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#G7#Russian#Group#Grubhub#Europeans
AFP

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia threat

The United States vowed on Wednesday to shore up Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat. "Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said, announcing a new NATO strategic overview that focuses on the Moscow threat.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing sister’s boyfriend on Mimosa Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend. The shooting happened on Mimosa Drive on Monday, June 27. When detectives arrived, they found 27-year-old Keeya Scott had been shot multiple times and was lying in the front yard. He died at the scene. Deputy Police […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi attorney general certifies state’s trigger law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 27, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) published the required certification to Mississippi’s Administrative Bulletin for what is known as the state’s trigger law. “Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Forest gas station sells gas for $2.38

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers were able to buy the cheapest gas in the state on Tuesday, June 28. For two hours, the Cox Chevron in Forest sold gas for $2.38 a gallon. “I’ve been working with Americans For Prosperity (AFP), as a volunteer for the last five years. They’re a really good grassroots organization. […]
FOREST, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy