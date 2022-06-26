ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after reports of fires

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas. The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022.

They have LED lights on the arms, and a black solar panel battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1.

  • The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fnUi_0gMa9rcK00
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with a round back solar puck at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghURw_0gMa9rcK00
    The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt0Dg_0gMa9rcK00
    The back cover of the solar panel puck (Photo//CPSC)

According to CPSC, the umbrellas are being recalled because the batteries in the solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Costco received six reports of the batteries overheating.

In three of the reports, the panels caught fire while charging using the AC adapter indoors. In two other cases, the panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella.

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, officials say you should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from combustible material. The CPSC says you should not charge it with the AC adapter.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can’t do so in person.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.

