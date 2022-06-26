South Dakota trigger law bans abortion: ‘Now we focus on taking care of women,' says Gov. Kristi Noem

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," host Joe Rogan claimed that Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., "would work as a good president." Rogan spoke with former female UFC fighter and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano for his latest interview. At one point, the topic of their talk turned to current events and the current president in office, who Rogan referred to as a "dead man as president."

