ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota trigger law bans abortion: ‘Now we focus on taking care of women,' says Gov. Kristi Noem

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 26, 2022 - 00:38 - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Fox News

Joe Rogan claims Ron DeSantis would be a 'good president', refers to Biden as 'dead man as president'

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," host Joe Rogan claimed that Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., "would work as a good president." Rogan spoke with former female UFC fighter and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano for his latest interview. At one point, the topic of their talk turned to current events and the current president in office, who Rogan referred to as a "dead man as president."
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Oklahoma AG race results: Drummond knocks off O'Connor

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday's victory for Drummond, 58, means he is almost certain to be Oklahoma’s next attorney general.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Governor
Fox News

Malliotakis: This is our last chance to save New York

Jun. 29, 2022 - 04:23 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., weighs in as Republican Lee Zeldin is set to face Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2022 gubernatorial election and slams 'devout socialist' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez who called on Biden to pack the Supreme Court.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

763K+
Followers
164K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy