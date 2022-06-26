ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charges at N Charleston motel

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPBbf_0gMa927s00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested on attempted murder charges following a reported shooting at a North Charleston motel Sunday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Charleston Heights Motel on Rivers Ave on June 26 for reports of gunshots.

According to NCPD, officers located a victim suffering an alleged gunshot wound.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Tips from Charleston Co. to avoid mosquito bites this summer

Through an investigation, Darnell Dwanye Brown, 34, was identified as the suspect and located by law enforcement

Brown was arrested on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after weekend shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man. Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened. “Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing attempted murder charge in Feb 26 shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 21-year-old on attempted murder and a slew of other charges in connection with a February 2022 shooting. Police responded to the area of South Allen Drive on February 26 after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired. Four gunshot victims were found at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday morning shooting at a Dorchester Road gas station. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a gas station in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road in reference to a possible shooting. Officers...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Mosquito#Violent Crime#Charleston Heights Motel#Ncpd#Ems#Charleston Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WJBF

SLED charges Williamsburg County man with assault, battery

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday. Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting. SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Girl, 12, seriously injured in Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that critically injured a child in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting that happened along Red Root Road. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. when a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Man arrested in Saturday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night. Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith indicted by State Grand Jury for criminal conspiracy and narcotics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Alex Murdaugh and accused former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics. Smith, who was arrested in Colleton County over the weekend, has also been indicted for money laundering, forgery and trafficking methamphetamine. “Alex Murdaugh was indicted along with Curtis Edward Smith […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Four suspects plead guilty to PPP loan fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four South Carolinians have pled guilty in connection to PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan fraud. Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County. Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex, police say

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan announced Friday an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting off Tanner Ford Boulevard. The shooting happened at the Channel Park Apartments on September 27, 2021. Officers with the Hanahan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Tuesday for 21-year-old Deangelo Haynes Jr. of Charleston. “With the assistance of […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy