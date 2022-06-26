PHOTOS: Candace Parker through the years

Candace Parker played at Tennessee from 2004-08.

Parker won two national championships with the Lady Vols (2007-08). She was a three-time All-America and All-SEC selection.

While at Tennessee, Parker averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. Her No. 3 jersey was retired by the University of Tennessee on Jan. 2, 2014.

Parker was selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA draft. She won the 2016 WNBA championship with the Sparks.

The former Lady Vol played for Los Angeles from 2008-20. In 2021, Parker became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Chicago Sky.

Parker and Chicago won the 2021 WNBA championship.

Below are photos of Parker through the years.