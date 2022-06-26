ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

PHOTOS: Candace Parker through the years

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbJNZ_0gMa7d0S00

Candace Parker played at Tennessee from 2004-08.

Parker won two national championships with the Lady Vols (2007-08). She was a three-time All-America and All-SEC selection.

While at Tennessee, Parker averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. Her No. 3 jersey was retired by the University of Tennessee on Jan. 2, 2014.

Parker was selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA draft. She won the 2016 WNBA championship with the Sparks.

The former Lady Vol played for Los Angeles from 2008-20. In 2021, Parker became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Chicago Sky.

Parker and Chicago won the 2021 WNBA championship.

Below are photos of Parker through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9ykf_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sopnC_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNulf_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQsKQ_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ps8O_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5Csc_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LdOF_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx8CI_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m1RE_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MR03N_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOYx6_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRkHd_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UP0ok_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3eKa_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKB6q_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcAUo_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j73y6_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLB38_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjGfa_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuYQA_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iw8lJ_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHvkY_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bq2I_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9AiN_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2114Zi_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVANE_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YkvD_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367WAs_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTJqk_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibge5_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcJDH_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrVkc_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGM0u_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NgsL_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djyYi_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLz9W_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0Psd_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvweM_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpJde_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHfXE_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qlUP_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edvIM_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noIi1_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7gLr_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfvMs_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI1YY_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Dz5S_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRKkN_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnQOa_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4ct9_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZCk3_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zEcF_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34i5ML_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sazux_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWfBU_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fvg8W_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcrH1_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjHAq_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IMFN_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280St6_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fun8v_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTwS7_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rvbnj_0gMa7d0S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dB3q4_0gMa7d0S00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 UNC target put on ‘memorable display’ during June second live period

Hubert Davis hasn’t been very active with class of 2024 prospects but one recent point guard who received an offer from the Tar Heels continues his breakout spring and summer. 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnsonhas been arguably the top player in the class through the early parts of the summer evaluation periods and he continued his stellar play this past weekend. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase over the weekend and came away even more impressed with the 6-foot-5 Johnson than he was before. “We are a few years deep into these scholastic evaluation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Parker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target decommits from Pitt, opening door for Tar Heels

The door is now open for the UNC football program to land another big target in the 2023 recruiting class.  On Sunday, three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis tweeted out that he is reopening his recruitment and has decommitted from Pitt. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back out of Stockbridge has a total of 23 offers in his recruitment. He committed to Pitt in early June but after visits to Arkansas, UNC and even Pitt, he has now changed his mind. And there’s a new leader in the clubhouse. Mack Brown and the Tar Heels appear to be the favorites moving forward in this...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery refutes Keegan Murray’s low ceiling label

Many saw Iowa forward Keegan Murray as the high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. Just don’t let Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery hear that, though. “Anybody who would bring that up is not worth listening to because they clearly don’t know anything about the game,” McCaffery said in a recent interview with Locked on Kings. McCaffery didn’t mince words one bit defending his former star against anyone that would downplay Murray’s potential. “It’s as idiotic of a statement as I’ve ever heard. Clearly, you are making a statement about who you are talking about. Because, if you do your homework, you would...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Sparks#The Chicago Sky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys DE Greg Ellis takes over college program as head coach

Greg Ellis is back on the football field. His new team, though, might not attract the same kind of attention that the Cowboys did when he was a starting defensive end. Ellis, 46 years old, has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Johnny Bowens de-commits from Texas A&M after visit to Oregon

We said it was something to keep an eye on, and it looks like we weren’t wrong… With 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, a verbal commit to the Texas A&M Aggies taking a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the Oregon Ducks, our ears perked up. When he posted a photo of himself in Oregon gear on Monday with the caption “#notcommitted” it peaked our interest. Now, news has come out that Bowens officially de-committed from the Aggies on Tuesday, making us full on invested in this story. Does this mean that Bowens is going to turn around and flip to the Ducks much like former Oklahoma WR commit Ashton Cozart did? Not necessarily. However, it does mean that he is back on the table, and we know that the Ducks are at least in a good position to potentially land him in the next couple of months. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/154185780718352794211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy