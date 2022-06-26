ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after reports of fires

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas. The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022.

They have LED lights on the arms, and a black solar panel battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CJuj_0gMa5pQM00
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fnUi_0gMa5pQM00
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with a round back solar puck at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghURw_0gMa5pQM00
    The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt0Dg_0gMa5pQM00
    The back cover of the solar panel puck (Photo//CPSC)

According to CPSC, the umbrellas are being recalled because the batteries in the solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Costco received six reports of the batteries overheating.

In three of the reports, the panels caught fire while charging using the AC adapter indoors. In two other cases, the panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella.

Sam’s Club slashes memberships down to $8 for limited time

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, officials say you should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from combustible material. The CPSC says you should not charge it with the AC adapter.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can’t do so in person.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

BERLIN (AP) — Police say they have discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm in central Germany after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite. The 35-year-old had driven to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, in the early hours of Sunday, telling doctors that one of her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Yeeze#Cpsc#Ac#Club
WSPA 7News

Man accused of deadly downtown Spartanburg shooting arrested

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing one and injuring another in a downtown Spartanburg shooting turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. We previously reported Dearrius Lynell Bobo was fatally shot on May 21 around 2:10 a.m. on Magnolia Street. He died at the scene. Another victim was injured during the shooting and was […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner IDs 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man killed in alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the person killed on Friday by an alligator in Horry County. Michael Burstein drowned after being attacked and dragged into a retention pond in the area of Excalibur Court near Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Karolyn Martin named 2022 Miss North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Karolyn Martin was crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss North Carolina competition. The event took place at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, with Martin emerging victorious. With her victory, Martin is now North Carolina’s representative in the Miss America 2023 pageant.
HIGH POINT, NC
WSPA 7News

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officers searching for missing man in Rutherfordton

UPDATE (5:26 p.m.) – The Rutherfordton Police Department said Hoyt Roger Anders has been located. According to the police department, he was found safe in Greenville. RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers are searching for a missing man in Rutherfordton Tuesday. According to the Rutherfordton Police Department, 77-year-old Hoyt Roger Anders is 5 foot 6 inches, […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy