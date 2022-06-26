ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt baseball recruit Andrew Dutkanych withdraws from MLB Draft, will pitch for Commodores

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt baseball signee Andrew Dutkanych announced Sunday he will withdraw from the 2022 MLB Draft and attend Vanderbilt.

"I will play baseball at Vanderbilt next year and forego this year's draft opportunities," he said in a tweet. "Can't wait to get going."

Dutkanych was a potential first-round pick in the draft, which runs July 17-19. He was ranked as the 15th-best player in the class by Perfect Game and throws a mid-90s fastball with a slider, curveball and changeup.

Generally, draft-eligible players go through the process and tell MLB franchises the bonus money it will take to sign them. If no one offers that bonus, they end up on campus. However, a few players every year pull their names out of the draft altogether and request not to be selected in favor of attending college.

That is the move Dutkanych chose.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball recruit Andrew Dutkanych withdraws from MLB Draft, will pitch for Commodores

NASHVILLE, TN
