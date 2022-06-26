LOOK: Saquon Barkley looks RIPPED in Giants offseason workout

It’s that wonderful time of the year once again where the football world falls in love with the physical conditioning of New York Giants running back, and former Penn State running back, Saquon Barkley .

Barkley is entering a crucial fifth season with the New York Giants as he looks to put in a fully healthy season and rekindle some of the electricity from his rookie season. Nobody has ever second-guessed Barkley’s physical conditioning, and they certainly won’t be doing so after these photos were shared by the franchise running back on his Twitter account this weekend.

Barkley once again issues a reminder to this college football blogger that maybe I should be getting out there and lifting some weights or running a little bit more instead of searching the internet for topics to react to and write about. So thank you Barkley for the motivation. I’m not jealous at all.

