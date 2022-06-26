ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after reports of fires

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msctg_0gMa5fqK00

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas. The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022.

They have LED lights on the arms, and a black solar panel battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1.

  • The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fnUi_0gMa5fqK00
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with a round back solar puck at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghURw_0gMa5fqK00
    The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt0Dg_0gMa5fqK00
    The back cover of the solar panel puck (Photo//CPSC)

According to CPSC, the umbrellas are being recalled because the batteries in the solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Costco received six reports of the batteries overheating.

In three of the reports, the panels caught fire while charging using the AC adapter indoors. In two other cases, the panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella.

Sam’s Club slashes memberships down to $8 for limited time

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, officials say you should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from combustible material. The CPSC says you should not charge it with the AC adapter.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can’t do so in person.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

City View coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Yeeze#Cpsc#Ac#Club
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night. They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Union Square robbery suspect identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery. According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance. WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Texoma's Homepage

Drowning victim in Iowa Park identified

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department has identified the male victim who drowned Sunday in Middle Lake. Chief Davis with Iowa Park Police Department confirmed the male to be Anthony Frausto, 51. He said officers had gone to do a check of Middle Lake Sunday around 2 p.m. when they found a […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy