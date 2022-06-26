ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posture test in health exam can detect cognitive decline

 3 days ago
Credit: The Authors

A mass survey of citizens aged 50 to 89 years examined whether cognitive decline could be detected by sagittal spinal balance measurement based on a radiological approach.

Scientists from Shinshu University found associations between postures and lower cognitive function.

The research is published in Scientific Reports and was conducted by Hikaru Nishimura et al.

The sagittal vertical axis is the length of a horizontal line connecting the posterior superior sacral end plate to a vertical plumbline dropped from the centroid of the C7 vertebral body.

In the study, the team found the more the head and neck protrude in front of the pelvis when viewed from the side, the more likely subjects are to show symptoms of mild cognitive decline.

In men, the SVA was linked to cognitive decline independently of age. In women, cognitive decline was more likely in cases of SVA that is equal or greater than 70mm regardless of age.

Mild cognitive impairment involves cognitive complaints from the individual or associates but no dementia.

Dementia, frailty, and bedridden status may be prevented by catching mild cognitive impairment at a reversible stage in communities where expensive special testing equipment or additional medical testing time is limited for the older population.

Exercise training in older adults could prolong the extent of decline towards dementia or prevent it together.

The team says that poor posture is a manifestation of frailty in the elderly. Hidden cognitive decline, a component of frailty, can be detected by posture screening.

Older adults in the town of Obuse, Nagano were examined for the mass survey and it was found that in Japanese older adults, those who exhibited anteriorization of the spine were more likely to also have cognitive function decline.

With this study and others, doctors hope to prevent future need for care through rehabilitation interventions for frailty found during screenings.

If you care about cognitive health, please read studies about depression drug that can improve cognitive function, reduce suicide risk, and blueberries could improve your cognitive function.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about new drug to protected against cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s, and results showing these nutrients can improve your brain health, cognitive function.

Cognitive Decline#Brain Health#Cognitive Impairment#Depression#Shinshu University
