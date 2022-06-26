ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Yarmouth-Dennis continues hot streak

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (6-4-2) used a three-run eighth inning to propel themselves over the Cotuit Kettleers (9-2-1), 5-3, on Saturday.

The win was No. 540 for Scott Pickler in his illustrious managerial career, The Red Sox displayed some impressive resilience to bounce back from down 2-0 in the fourth inning.

The Cotuit pitching staff started strong with Kentucky's Tyler Bosmon getting the start and throwing four strong innings, only allowing an unearned run.

The Red Sox jumped out in front in their half of the eighth, capitalizing on timely hitting and an error by Cotuit. Maryland's Luke Shliger scored the go-ahead run for the Red Sox and then University of San Diego product Chase Meidroth came across to score what would ultimately prove to be the winning run.

In other Cape League action on Saturday:

Orleans Firebirds 4, Harwich Mariners 1

The Firebirds (6-5-1) used a calvary of arms and some quick offense to beat the Mariners (5-7) on the road. In the end, five arms took the mound for Orleans, combining to only allow one unearned run and six hits between them.

Offensively, Tulane's Bennett Lee broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run triple. He then came around to score in the ensuing at-bat, as he was driven in by Louisville's Isaac Humphrey's RBI single. The three-run cushion proved to be enough for the Orleans arms. Harvard's Chris Clark was tasked with getting the final three outs and did so efficiently, striking out two to earn the save.

Falmouth Commodores 6, Wareham Gatemen 4

The Gatemen (4-7-1) looked to be in control of this game in the early stages. Vanderbilt's Grayson Moore and Middle Tennessee State's Eriq Swan each threw three shutout innings. Behind the strength of those two arms Wareham was cruising with a 3-0 lead.

The Commodores (5-6-1) bats jumped all over the Gatemen bullpen to steal this victory in comeback fashion. It started with Duke sophomore Alex Mooney's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring the Commodores within one. Two more runs came in courtesy of a Jacob Walsh single that was misplayed by the left fielder.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 1, Bourne Braves 1

College of Charleston's Ty Good got the start and pitched extremely well for Hyannis. The junior righty went five innings without allowing a run and striking out five.

Both offenses struggled to score runs in the contest. The Harbor Hawks lone run came across courtesy of a second-inning sacrifice fly off the bat of Miami junior Dominic Pitelli.

Bourne was unable to answer until the bottom of the eighth when the braves squeaked the tying-run home after some costly defensive miscues for Hyannis.

Chatham Anglers 7, Brewster Whitecaps 2

Early offense powered the Anglers (4-7-1) over the Whitecaps (5-7) at Veterans Field. The Anglers drew first blood in the bottom of the first and then quickly expanded the lead, during a five-run second inning.

LSU's Hayden Travinski, Rice University's Guy Garibay Jr, and Clemson's Caden Grice, all had RBI hits in the outburst as Chatham put Brewster away early. That was more than enough offense for BYU's Cy Neilson, who threw five strong innings for the Anglers.

Stars of the Night

No. 1 Alex Mooney, INF, Duke University, Falmouth Commodores: The sophomore was the catalyst for the Commodores comeback, sparking the rally with his two-run shot. He finished the night 3-for-5, a double shy of the cycle, with three RBI and two runs scored.

No. 2 Isaac Humphrey, OF, Louisville, Orleans Firebirds: In his Cape League season debut, Humphrey settled in easily, going 3-for-4 on the night. The 6-3 sophomore also drove in two key runs, helping lead his new team to victory.

No. 3 Ty Good, RHP, College of Charleston, Hyannis Harbor Hawks: Good was great for the Harbor Hawks. In his third start of the season, he went five scoreless innings, striking out five and recording a season-low one walk.

UP NEXT: Sunday

Falmouth Commodores @ Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, 2 p.m./5 p.m.

Bourne Braves @ Brewster Whitecaps, 2:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.

Chatham Anglers @ Hyannis Harbor Hawks, 3 p.m./6 p.m.

Cotuit Kettleers @ Orleans Firebirds, 3 p.m./6 p.m.

Harwich Mariners @ Chatham Anglers 4 p.m./7 p.m.

