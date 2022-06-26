What’s the common symptoms and causes for rheumatoid arthritis?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

One of the most common autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and breaks down healthy tissue—most notably the lining of joints in the hands, wrists, ankles and knees.

Some estimates suggest rheumatoid arthritis affects as much as 1% of the global population.

Common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis include:

Joint pain at rest and when moving, along with tenderness, swelling, and warmth of the joint.

Joint stiffness that lasts longer than 30 minutes, typically after waking in the morning or after resting for a long period of time.

Fatigue – feeling unusually tired or having low energy.

Occasional low-grade fever.

Loss of appetite.

Rheumatoid arthritis can happen in any joint; however, it is more common in the wrist, hands, and feet. The symptoms usually happen on both sides of the body, in a symmetrical pattern.

For example, if you have RA in the right hand, you likely also have it in the left hand.

RA affects people differently. In some people, RA starts with mild or moderate inflammation affecting just a few joints.

However, if it is not treated or the treatments are not working, RA can worsen and affect more joints. This can lead to more damage and disability.

At times, RA symptoms worsen in “flares” due to a trigger such as stress, too much activity, or suddenly stopping medications.

The goal of treatment is to control the disease so it is in remission or near remission, with no signs or symptoms of the disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis can cause other medical problems, such as:

Rheumatoid nodules that are firm lumps just below the skin.

Anemia due to low blood cell counts.

Neck pain and dry eyes and mouth.

Rarely, inflammation of the blood vessels, the lining of the lungs, or the sac enclosing the heart.

Causes of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers do not know what causes the immune system to turn against the body’s joints and other tissues. Studies show that a combination of the following factors may lead to the disease:

Genes. Certain genes that affect how the immune system works may lead to rheumatoid arthritis. However, some people who have these genes never develop the disease.

This suggests that genes are not the only factor in the development of RA. In addition, more than one gene may determine who gets the disease and how severe it will become.

Environment. Researchers continue to study how environmental factors may trigger rheumatoid arthritis in people who have specific genes that also increase their risk.

In addition, some factors such as bacteria, viruses, and gum disease may play a role in the development of RA.

Sex hormones. Researchers think that sex hormones may play a role in the development of rheumatoid arthritis when genetic and environmental factors also are involved. Studies show:

Women are more likely than men to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

The disease may improve during pregnancy and flare after pregnancy.

