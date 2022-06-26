Do you need a visa to go to Egypt?

Billed as one of the most romantic countries in the world, it’s no wonder France beckons travelers. Not only does it contain Paris and the acclaimed Eiffel Tower, but the country is also known for its lingering meals that almost always include bread, wine, and cheese. Whether you feel called to the more metropolitan areas or have always dreamed of living in a chateau in the countryside, non-citizens can make France their home. Here’s all you need to know to move to France as an American.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO