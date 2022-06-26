ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Do you need a visa to go to Egypt?

By Monica Gerges
lonelyplanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost all travelers require a visa to enter Egypt, but fortunately, the process is pretty simple. A little advanced planning goes a long way. This guide will walk you through the entry requirements for visiting the land of pyramids on a tourist visa. Make the most out of every...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to France? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Billed as one of the most romantic countries in the world, it’s no wonder France beckons travelers. Not only does it contain Paris and the acclaimed Eiffel Tower, but the country is also known for its lingering meals that almost always include bread, wine, and cheese. Whether you feel called to the more metropolitan areas or have always dreamed of living in a chateau in the countryside, non-citizens can make France their home. Here’s all you need to know to move to France as an American.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Plane suspected to be flying refugees to Rwanda lands at Wiltshire military base

An aircraft which is believed to be taking the first refugees from the UK to Rwanda flew from Germany to Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.The Boeing 767, registration EC-LZO, is owned by Spanish airline Privilege Style and flew from Dusseldorf to the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, ahead of its expected departure on Tuesday evening.It landed at 9.52am under the flight number PVG689P, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, and has since been pictured at MoD Boscombe Down.The aircraft is 27 years old and capable of carrying around 200 passengers.Just seven people are due to be on board the flight after a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#A Visa#Travel Itinerary#The Egyptian Government#Egyptian#Sierra Leone
tripsavvy.com

You Will Soon Need to Pay a Fee to Visit Europe

Your European vacation is about to get seven euros more expensive. The cause? The long-awaited European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), originally expected to launch in late 2022, will officially make its debut in May 2023. ETIAS will act as a method of border control for travelers from visa-free...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Philippines
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russian oligarch’s $300 million yacht found hidden in a creek

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrey Melnichenko lost his first yacht to sanctions in March. Now authorities say they’ve found another. But impounding this one could be a lot more difficult. The 367-foot, $300...
WORLD
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy