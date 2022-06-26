ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Creators Discuss Possible Spinoff: “There Are Still Many More Exciting Stories To Tell”

By Michael Haskoor
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Stranger Things fans, rejoice! It looks like a spinoff of the hit Netflix sci-fi series could be in development soon.

Creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer recently spoke to Variety and revealed some details about a potential new project. “There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” said Ross. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QU9d6_0gMa3lD600

Stranger Things has been all the buzz lately as fans await the last two episodes of Season 4. When it was announced that Season 5 would be the show’s last, the Duffers teased that “there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

Nothing was said about a possible spin-off until actor Finn Wolfhard proposed an idea that the Duffers found intriguing.

“Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, he just went, ‘I think this would be a cool spin-off,’” Ross recounted of the moment the actor correctly guessed what the new series would be. “And we were like, ‘How in the world…’”

There are no additional details on the spinoff at this time, however, we can at least be excited at how pumped the Duffer brothers seem.

Here’s everything we knew about the spinoff as of earlier this month: Everything We Know About the Rumored ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

