ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Lightning baseball: 4-run eighth sparks Leesburg to series sweep of Squeeze

By Tom Cavanaugh
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbrIm_0gMa2RXf00

WINTER GARDEN — The Leesburg Lightning completed a three-game sweep of the Winter Garden Squeeze on Saturday night with a come-from-behind 7-4 victory at West Orange High School.

The Lightning have won five in a row and sport a 13-6 record, while Winter Garden fell to 7-10 after dropping its third straight game.

A four run eighth inning was the deciding factor for the Lightning. RBI singles from Ramses Cordova and Brandon Triplett, along with two wild pitches led to Leesburg’s offensive outburst.

Triplett had the big night, going 2 for 4 with a pair of crucial RBIs in back-to-back innings.

Leesburg Lightning: Victor named FCSL Pitcher of the Week

Lightning baseball: Leesburg edges Winter Garden in delayed, extra-inning game

Leesburg baseball: Lightning score early, often in 12-7 win against Squeeze

Lightning starting pitcher Heston Mosley delivered five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. It was the longest and best outing of the season from the senior from Metter, Georgia.

The Squeeze walked in a run with the bases loaded in the top of the first and Leesburg had early advantage. In the sixth, Winter Garden outfielder Noah Dickerson hit his second home run in as many games with yet another three-run blast to right field to give the Squeeze a 3-1 lead.

Lefty reliever Cameron Sereda squashed the Squeeze offense, holding them hitless through the seventh and eighth innings. Sereda did not allow a base runner and earned his first win of the summer.

In the ninth, dominant right-hander Justin Gay allowed his first run of the season on an RBI single from Squeeze outfielder Brayden Broome. Gay would respond with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the contest.

The Lightning are off until Wednesday as select players from the league take part in the as the Prospect Showcase at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Leesburg’s prospects in the series include Gay and Connor Gleeson.

Leesburg returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against DeLand at Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field.

Tom Cavanaugh is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lightning baseball: 4-run eighth sparks Leesburg to series sweep of Squeeze

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Legendary coach Brent Hall dead at 83

Brent Hall, the legendary high school football coach who taught his champion-winning ways to two generations of Marion County boys, died last week. He was 83. Hall, who gained acclaim after coaching Forest High to back-to-back state championships in 1974 and 1975, had a storied coaching career across Florida. He also coached Jefferson High School (Monticello) to a state championship in 1966 — a team that included future NFL Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood.
MARION COUNTY, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Mouth-Watering Italian Food in Orlando

Italian is some of the most diverse and delicious cuisines in the world. From pasta to ravioli, chicken marsala, and fettuccini alfredo, there is something for everyone to love. Authentic Italian food might be my absolute favorite. Thankfully, Italian food is also one of the most widely available cuisines. I...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World releases menus for Epcot Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival arriving next month, Disney World has released the menus for this year’s event. The festival, which runs from July 14 through Nov. 19, will feature more than 25 marketplaces serving cuisine inspired by dishes from around the world.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Date Day Trip to Historic Downtown Clermont

If you've ever found yourself in Clermont you've probably discovered what Clermont residents already know: Historic Downtown Clermont is a delightfully charming city not to be overlooked. With a $22 million master plan to reach completion this year, two craft... The post A Date Day Trip to Historic Downtown Clermont appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Leesburg, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Deland, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Sports
Leesburg, FL
Sports
City
Winter Garden, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala restaurant among Yelp’s top 100 in Florida

A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Stetson Mansion makes this Top 10 U.S. Attractions List

DELAND, Fla. - Stetson Mansion, Florida's number one attraction in West Volusia County, has been named one of the top 10 U.S. Attractions, according to a new survey. Florida’s most historic home and only Gilded Age mansion was added to the list of "Top 10 Attractions and Amusement parks for 2022" of Trip Advisor on June 14. Along with the Empire State Building, Garden of the Gods, and The National WWII Museum, Stetson Mansion was named top 10 of the list, and number one of Florida attractions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 tropical systems trying to develop in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems are trying to develop in the tropics this weekend. The first, a disorganized area of showers and storms over the northern Gulf, off the cost of Mississippi and Alabama. The disturbance doesn’t show a great chance of development; however, a low chance is there....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dickerson
Action News Jax

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
LAKELAND, FL
Theme Park Insider

Report: Disney World Drops Out of Florida Rail Plan

June 27, 2022, 6:02 PM · The Walt Disney World Resort is bailing out of plans for a high-speed rail system across Central Florida, according to a new report. The proposed Brightline expansion from the Orlando International Airport to the Tampa area was supposed to stop at a station in Disney Springs. Brightline's own website detailing the expansion plan even includes the Disney Springs stop. (Well, it did, as of the publication of this post.) But now that plans are in the works for a station near International Drive, Disney is pulling out, according to the Orlando Business Journal.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Brazen Bash event being held this week for Marion County’s youth

An entertaining and educational event for the community’s youth is heading to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this week. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s BRAZEN team is holding its Brazen Bash 2022 on Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala).
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#Rbi#Squeeze Lightning
click orlando

Weather week: Typical summer pattern returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a weeklong stretch of upper 90s, we are back to regular scheduled programming this week in Central Florida. We are starting in the mid-70s in the Orlando area, with a few showers possibly clipping the coast Monday morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for shooting his home remodeler in the feet

A Crystal River man was arrested under allegations he shot his home remodeler in the feet after he was asked to pay for the work. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities jailed 61-year-old John David Green the night of Sunday, June 26, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Green’s arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can sample French cuisine meals here. You'll adore its cuisine, particularly the delectable spiced crab, wonderfully cooked chicken with pesto, and handmade marinated duck. A large chocolate soufflé, a well-prepared watermelon salad, and a unique blueberry tartlet are all available to order. The wine range is comprehensive, ensuring that all consumers will find something to their liking. This bar's main attractions are its unequaled espresso coffee, excellent cappuccino, and sensational American coffee.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Looking for a job? A look at the job market in Central Florida

Florida has gained more than 460,000 jobs over the past year, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. As we’re more than halfway through 2022, WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Tim Giuliani, CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership, about the state of the job market now in Central Florida and what you can do if you’re looking for a career change.
BUSINESS
WFLA

Man accused of molesting teen on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
721
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy