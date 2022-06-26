Lightning baseball: 4-run eighth sparks Leesburg to series sweep of Squeeze

WINTER GARDEN — The Leesburg Lightning completed a three-game sweep of the Winter Garden Squeeze on Saturday night with a come-from-behind 7-4 victory at West Orange High School.

The Lightning have won five in a row and sport a 13-6 record, while Winter Garden fell to 7-10 after dropping its third straight game.

A four run eighth inning was the deciding factor for the Lightning. RBI singles from Ramses Cordova and Brandon Triplett, along with two wild pitches led to Leesburg’s offensive outburst.

Triplett had the big night, going 2 for 4 with a pair of crucial RBIs in back-to-back innings.

Leesburg Lightning: Victor named FCSL Pitcher of the Week

Lightning baseball: Leesburg edges Winter Garden in delayed, extra-inning game

Leesburg baseball: Lightning score early, often in 12-7 win against Squeeze

Lightning starting pitcher Heston Mosley delivered five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. It was the longest and best outing of the season from the senior from Metter, Georgia.

The Squeeze walked in a run with the bases loaded in the top of the first and Leesburg had early advantage. In the sixth, Winter Garden outfielder Noah Dickerson hit his second home run in as many games with yet another three-run blast to right field to give the Squeeze a 3-1 lead.

Lefty reliever Cameron Sereda squashed the Squeeze offense, holding them hitless through the seventh and eighth innings. Sereda did not allow a base runner and earned his first win of the summer.

In the ninth, dominant right-hander Justin Gay allowed his first run of the season on an RBI single from Squeeze outfielder Brayden Broome. Gay would respond with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the contest.

The Lightning are off until Wednesday as select players from the league take part in the as the Prospect Showcase at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Leesburg’s prospects in the series include Gay and Connor Gleeson.

Leesburg returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against DeLand at Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field.

Tom Cavanaugh is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lightning baseball: 4-run eighth sparks Leesburg to series sweep of Squeeze