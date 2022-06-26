Mostly sunny with temps in the high 80's for Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.
Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.
A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.
Severe weather is not expected.
The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night.
Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night.
It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.
At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
Comedian “Big Fred” Watkins will be bringing big laughs to the Inner Harbor this weekend in the latest installment of the Baltimore by Baltimore festival series. From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, the festival will feature local, family-friendly comedy acts, as well as maker and food vendors.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic.
Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.
Friday, July 1
Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Speaking of very important golf, an amazing shot occurred at Bon Air Country Club in Glen Rock on Saturday. Baltimore City homicide detective John Riker needed to hit this shot inside of 6 feet to out duel 54 teams and his reaction said it all. He nailed a phenomenal little wedge shot from 58 yards to one foot of the flag. A former Salisbury University pitcher, he teamed with his college teammate Kevin Hurney to win the Member Guest event. A fun moment Saturday evening at Bon Air.
The following is a working list of July Fourth parades and fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Glen Burnie: July 3 at 9 p.m., Sawmill Creek Park (Glen Burnie Improvement Association) Baltimore City fireworks. Inner Harbor: July 4 at 9:30 p.m. (Story) 4th of July Cherry Hill Arts...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery players redeemed $100,000 prizes in Baltimore City and Towson last week, the Maryland Lottery said Monday.
A 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but she grabbed a $10 Mega 7s scratcher from Smith’s Place in East Baltimore before getting on the bus, the Lottery said.
Baltimore City resident “Little T” plans to use her $100,000 Mega 7s win to buy a new home and car. (Maryland Lottery)
The woman, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, scratched the winning ticket off on her bus, and then she asked the bus to stop and...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 27 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 28 is as follows: BuckNGrill Craving Potato Factory Chesapeake Food Works Top Nach BMORE Gonzo Tacos Enchanted Cakes and Treats …
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year. April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th and K streets NW with District officials and community leaders. Richardson’s bakery specializes...
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore more than quadrupled its population of bats. The zoo is adding 150 Seba's short-tailed bats (carollia perspicillata) to the existing colony of 30. The new bats arrived in the spring from the Denver Zoo. After a period of quarantine and diet adjustment, the bats were introduced to the existing bat colony and are now on display in the habitat.
This relatively short but nonetheless epic road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls takes you through some fascinating towns and cities before you arrive at one of the world's most awesome natural landmarks. The 380-mile road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls will take around 7 hours to drive. Key...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A Sparrows Point restaurant is giving kids hands-on training in the industry it loves. Half of the total blue crab harvest in the United States comes from the Chesapeake Bay. So, at the Miller's Island Crab Camp, there are four stations where kids learn to...
More than a dozen weekend shooting incidents are now under investigation in Baltimore, including three homicides. Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday talked about the weekend crime. Two people were shot and killed Sunday in a triple shooting in northeast Baltimore. Detectives were back at the scene Monday at...
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Tony Pann is joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as they discuss tips on how to water correctly so you don't hurt your plants and flowers. She offers tips and accessories that can be used to regulate and properly water your gardens.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A water main broke early this morning in Parkville. The damage happened early this morning at about 6:30 a.m., according to one resident. At least 100 homes between Perring and Old Harford Road are left without water. Expect road closures in the area as crews work...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than getting together for a barbecue with family and friends. Domino Sugar Baking Expert Brittany Timms shares a sweet recipe perfect for the occasion.
One of Baltimore's most prominent and legendary addresses is no more. The 12,000-square-foot waterfront condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences owned by the late best-selling author Tom Clancy was recently divided into two 6,000-square-foot units. New owners are living in one and the second condo will hit the market this week for $4.1 million.
BALTIMORE — Police in Maryland, coordinating with its aviation unit, caught multiple vehicles exceeding 100 miles per hour on Route 10 during a recent high-speed enforcement detail. Last week, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said it conducted a two-and-a-half-hour “high-intensity speed enforcement detail” on Route 10 just south...
Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
