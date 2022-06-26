Mostly sunny with temps in the high 80's for Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday. At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO