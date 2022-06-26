ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mostly sunny with temps in the high 80's for Sunday

By Chelsea Ingram
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Chelsea Ingram says today should be mostly sunny with temps in the high 80's and may touch...

www.wbaltv.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic. Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region. Friday, July 1 Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore detective nails clutch golf shot to win event

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Speaking of very important golf, an amazing shot occurred at Bon Air Country Club in Glen Rock on Saturday. Baltimore City homicide detective John Riker needed to hit this shot inside of 6 feet to out duel 54 teams and his reaction said it all. He nailed a phenomenal little wedge shot from 58 yards to one foot of the flag. A former Salisbury University pitcher, he teamed with his college teammate Kevin Hurney to win the Member Guest event. A fun moment Saturday evening at Bon Air.
GLEN ROCK, PA
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Women Win $100K Lottery Scratch-Offs In Baltimore, Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery players redeemed $100,000 prizes in Baltimore City and Towson last week, the Maryland Lottery said Monday. A 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but she grabbed a $10 Mega 7s scratcher from Smith’s Place in East Baltimore before getting on the bus, the Lottery said. Baltimore City resident “Little T” plans to use her $100,000 Mega 7s win to buy a new home and car. (Maryland Lottery) The woman, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, scratched the winning ticket off on her bus, and then she asked the bus to stop and...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 27 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 28 is as follows: BuckNGrill Craving Potato Factory Chesapeake Food Works Top Nach BMORE Gonzo Tacos Enchanted Cakes and Treats … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shootings surge along Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Sweet Potato Cake Bakery Bounces Back After Robbery

The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year. April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th and K streets NW with District officials and community leaders. Richardson’s bakery specializes...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Zoo's bat population more than quadruples in size

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore more than quadrupled its population of bats. The zoo is adding 150 Seba's short-tailed bats (carollia perspicillata) to the existing colony of 30. The new bats arrived in the spring from the Denver Zoo. After a period of quarantine and diet adjustment, the bats were introduced to the existing bat colony and are now on display in the habitat.
BALTIMORE, MD
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls

This relatively short but nonetheless epic road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls takes you through some fascinating towns and cities before you arrive at one of the world's most awesome natural landmarks. The 380-mile road trip from Baltimore to Niagara Falls will take around 7 hours to drive. Key...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

18 people shot, 3 killed over weekend in Baltimore; Harrison responds

More than a dozen weekend shooting incidents are now under investigation in Baltimore, including three homicides. Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday talked about the weekend crime. Two people were shot and killed Sunday in a triple shooting in northeast Baltimore. Detectives were back at the scene Monday at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

No-bake recipes from Domino Sugar

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than getting together for a barbecue with family and friends. Domino Sugar Baking Expert Brittany Timms shares a sweet recipe perfect for the occasion.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Warehouse to Be Converted to Apartments

Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
BALTIMORE, MD

