Funeral Services To Be Held For Washita County Firefighter Killed In Car Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a Chickasha woman was injured in a single vehicle crash on Monday, June 20 at approximately4:45 pm. A 2007 Lexus ES350 driven by Jamie Oberlag, female, 67, of Chickasha, OK was west bound on County Road 1370 at a high rate of speed. The driver struck a bump and went airborne, departed the roadway to the right, and went into a broad slide before striking a tree and coming to rest. The driver was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Anadarko Fire Department utilizing the jaws of life.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO