'He's Shown Glimpses' - Former Player On Imminent Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about the likely transfer of Takumi Minamino from Liverpool to Monaco.

The Japan international's move to the Ligue 1 club looks imminent after the two clubs agreed on a deal worth around £15.5million.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider , Whelan admitted he wasn't surprised to see the 27-year-old move on after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular at Anfield.

“The manager has had enough time to see enough of the player and enough of the squad to know what areas he needs (more) and what areas he knows he can get by with selling a player.

“Minamino has always been one of those who we thought could do good things but never really hit the heights that we thought when he played against Liverpool in the Champions League.

“It’s a very difficult league that he’s come into with the Premier League. He’s shown glimpses in cup competitions but not enough game time and not enough impact in the Premier League."

Whelan also said that the transfer makes sense for both parties with Liverpool able to bank a decent fee to help improve the squad further.

“They are making a profit on him and he’s going to get the football that he needs week in, week out and Liverpool have the money in the bank to help with the money they spent on Nunez and other players they’ve brought in.

“When you look at the fact they’ve got players like Harvey Elliott and other players and youngsters coming through.

“In my opinion, Harvey Elliott has more of an impact on that football team than Minamino does.

“If you can get £15.5million for a player to use elsewhere later on, maybe in January or maybe to bank to use at the end of the season for a more permanent fixture in that midfield area then it’s better used in that position.”

Liverpool and their supporters will probably be reluctant to see Minamino move on after his contributions in the domestic cups last season but as Whelen says, both the player and the Reds will get something from the deal.

