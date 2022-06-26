ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May beach dedicated to lifeguard who died while on the job

 2 days ago

A beach in Cape May is now dedicated to a lifeguard who died in the line of duty last year.

Sixteen-year-old Norman Inferrera III was knocked unconscious when the boat he was in flipped in August 2021.

Fellow lifeguards tried to save him, but the Phoenixville native died the next day in the hospital.

This week the Cape May Beach Patrol, city leaders and the Cape May Police Department dedicated Reading Avenue Beach as "Inferrera Memorial Beach".

In addition to the beach dedication, this year's Cape May Police Department Challenge Coin is also dedicated to the teenager.

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Inferrera Memorial Beach: Cape May Beach Dedicated in Late Lifeguard's Name

An accident off-shore in Cape May, New Jersey last summer took the life of a teenage lifeguard. Cape May honored him for his service Friday by renaming a beach in his memory. Norman Inferrera III died after a rowing accident off the Reading Avenue beach on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was just 16 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
