After being shut out by Chad Kuhl in the series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back on track against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Clayton Kershaw makes his ninth start of the season and hopes to build on a solid outing against the Cincinnati Reds. He turned in six innings of one-run ball — his longest start since returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this month — and collected seven strikeouts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO