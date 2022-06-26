ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams says it is ‘very dangerous’ for women in Georgia following abortion ruling

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp1RM_0gMZpwUj00
Tweet

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday called a six-week abortion ban now poised to go into effect in her state in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade “horrendous,” arguing that it makes it “very dangerous” for women.

“We know that in Georgia, law has already been proposed that would expand the restrictions in the state,” Abrams told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper.

“We know that Brian Kemp has already signaled his, at least an ambiguity, about how he feels about birth control and the laws that govern birth control access,” she continued, referring to the state’s Republican governor. “And so it is very, very dangerous for women in Georgia right now.”

Kemp signed a law in 2019 that would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, generally at the six-week point in a pregnancy. The law was held up in the courts as the Supreme Court considered Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which it decided on Friday, overturning Roe. Without a constitutional protection to abortion, the law is now likely to soon go into effect.

Abrams on Sunday said she would work to reverse the state’s abortion ban if she defeats Kemp in November.

When asked if businesses should pull their operations from Georgia if the abortion ban goes into effect, Abrams said they “should be accommodating.”

“I would tell anyone, whether you are a business or a citizen thinking about being in Georgia, to take into very real consideration the danger that Brian Kemp poses to the life and welfare of women in the state,” she said.

Abrams also called for legislative protections at the federal level, saying she supports lifting the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation in the Senate, to pass abortion protections.

She also left the door open to expanding the Supreme Court but called the issue a “long-term question.”

“​We have to recognize there’s nothing sacrosanct about nine members on the United States Supreme Court,” she said.

Comments / 7

Civilized Citizens
3d ago

We use a heartbeat to determine death why are you against it signaling life?

Reply
15
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Jake Tapper
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Election State#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Cnn#Union#Republican#The Supreme Court#Dobbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

The Hill

613K+
Followers
73K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy