Chicago, IL

FORMER LEAF JOSH LEIVO WINS CALDER CUP MVP

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Toronto Maple Leaf third round pick and current AHL Chicago Wolves' forward Josh Leivo has been awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the Calder Cup Playoffs MVP. Leivo put up outstanding numbers...

www.markerzone.com

markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration

June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The trophy sustained the damage amid the Avalanche's on-ice celebration Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. "I don't...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

COLORADO COULD POSSIBLY BE WITHOUT A KEY FORWARD FOR GAME 6

The Colorado Avalanche will have a second opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup, with Game 6 set for tonight in Tampa Bay. The Lightning took Game 5 on Friday night by a score of 3-2 and extended the series to a sixth game. TSN's Chris Johnston reported that Avalanche forward...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENCEMAN MAY BECOME CASUALTY OF CAP CRUNCH

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a bit of a cap crunch going into the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, it was reported that Vegas is set to re-sign forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract in the $5 million AAV range. In order to alleviate that cap crunch, they will...
NHL
markerzone.com

HOCKEY CANADA LOSES MAJOR SPONSOR FOR WORLD JUNIORS OVER LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

The fallout from Hockey Canada's decision to settle a lawsuit that included members of the 2018 World Junior Championship continues. A major sponsor, Scotiabank, has written an open letter to Hockey Canada to state it is pulling all sponsorship money from the World Junior Championships until the organization takes steps to "improve the culture within the sport - both on and off the ice,"
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS ARE REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN F ALEX DEBRINCAT

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly offered a significant package for Chicago Blackhawks F Alex Debrincat. It is speculated that the Blackhawks seek a high 1st round pick, an NHL-ready player, and a prospect in return for their star forward. The Flyers, per CapFriendly, have roughly $5 million to spend this summer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round selection order set

To be held July 7 in Montreal, determined by conclusion of Stanley Cup Final. The order for the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft has been set with the completion of the Stanley Cup Final. The first 16 selections were determined at the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
markerzone.com

SHARKS-OILERS BLOCKBUSTER COULD BE IN PLACE IF KANE WINS GRIEVANCE

The grievance case between the San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane may have even bigger implications on the NHL offseason than what was previously thought. If Kane wins the case and San Jose has to reclaim their asset, Oilers GM Ken Holland seemingly would want to make a deal to bring him back to Edmonton.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

RON MACLEAN GETS REDUCED ROLE AT SPORTSNET AFTER ONE OF HIS SHOWS GETS THE AXE

A major part of broadcaster Ron MacLean's role at Sportsnet has come to an end. A report by The Athletic states Roger's Hometown Hockey, which MacLean has hosted for all eight of its seasons, has been cancelled. MacLean's workload will be much lighter, but he's not completely done. He told The Athletic that he will remain the host of Hockey Night in Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Boston

Red Sox likely interested in Rockies closer Daniel Bard

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are on a roll, but like most teams around baseball, could always use a little more help out of the bullpen. They may turn to an old friend to help lock down the late innings, according to a report over the weekend.In a lengthy piece looking ahead to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, The Athletic's Peter Gammons highlighted an intriguing potential target for Boston: Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard.You may be thinking, "Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time." You may remember Bard as a promising young flamethrower for the Red...
BOSTON, MA

