Chicago, IL

AHL CHICAGO WOLVES WIN CALDER CUP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Wolves have won the 2022 Calder Cup after defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 of their best of seven series last night. Wolves' forward and former NHLer Josh Leivo was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the...

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche D Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe joining Bobby Orr in Stanley Cup playoff history

The Colorado Avalanche came from behind to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night. In doing so, they clinched the franchise’s third championship and first since 2001. After the game, it was announced the Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was the winner of this year’s Conn Smythe Trophy. […] The post Avalanche D Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe joining Bobby Orr in Stanley Cup playoff history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Springfield, IL
NBC Sports

Cogliano wins Stanley Cup with Avs after trade from Sharks

And there is a new champion in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche buried the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday to win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final, ending Tampa Bay’s two-year run of lifting the league’s most-prized trophy. Former Sharks forward Andrew Cogliano, who...
NHL
markerzone.com

TAMPA BAY'S INJURY LIST CAME OUT & IT'S...EXTENSIVE

Naturally with their season coming to a close, the Tampa Bay Lightning revealed which players were battling through injury & the nature of those ailments. We all know that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs were tough & battle hardened, but their injured list this time around was gnarly:. - Brayden...
NHL
Josh Leivo
Alex Lyon
NBC Sports Chicago

How many Stanley Cups have the Blackhawks won?

A new Stanley Cup champion was crowned on Sunday night. The Colorado Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. With the triumph, Colorado improved to a perfect three-for-three in the championship round. The Avs, who joined the NHL in...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS ARE REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN F ALEX DEBRINCAT

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly offered a significant package for Chicago Blackhawks F Alex Debrincat. It is speculated that the Blackhawks seek a high 1st round pick, an NHL-ready player, and a prospect in return for their star forward. The Flyers, per CapFriendly, have roughly $5 million to spend this summer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Avalanche’s Cale Makar voted Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP

Cale Makar began the week by winning the 2021-22 Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s best defenseman. Five days later, he not only helped the Colorado Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, but he also claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in the playoffs following a vote by a panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

WITH THE DEVILS LOOKING TO WIN NOW, QUESTIONS SURROUND SECOND OVERALL PICK, LINDY RUFF

After another mediocre finish, New Jersey Devils fans grow impatient, and this offseason could be make-or-break for the current regime. Earlier this offseason Tom Fitzgerald & co. parted ways with Assistant Coaches Alain Nasreddine & Mark Recchi, yet they retained Head Coach Lindy Ruff while loads of Devils fans called for Ruff's dismissal. If it were not for Jack Hughes strong endorsement, it is likely Ruff would be yet another head coach looking for employment:
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENCEMAN MAY BECOME CASUALTY OF CAP CRUNCH

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a bit of a cap crunch going into the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, it was reported that Vegas is set to re-sign forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract in the $5 million AAV range. In order to alleviate that cap crunch, they will...
NHL
markerzone.com

HOCKEY CANADA LOSES MAJOR SPONSOR FOR WORLD JUNIORS OVER LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

The fallout from Hockey Canada's decision to settle a lawsuit that included members of the 2018 World Junior Championship continues. A major sponsor, Scotiabank, has written an open letter to Hockey Canada to state it is pulling all sponsorship money from the World Junior Championships until the organization takes steps to "improve the culture within the sport - both on and off the ice,"
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Bakersfield Condors name Colin Chaulk head coach

The Bakersfield Condors have removed the interim tag off Colin Chaulk’s name officially naming him the ninth head coach in franchise history. Chaulk, 45, joined the Condors ahead of this season as an assistant coach , but took over the head coaching reins when the Edmonton Oilers promoted Jay Woodcroft to the NHL.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SHARKS-OILERS BLOCKBUSTER COULD BE IN PLACE IF KANE WINS GRIEVANCE

The grievance case between the San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane may have even bigger implications on the NHL offseason than what was previously thought. If Kane wins the case and San Jose has to reclaim their asset, Oilers GM Ken Holland seemingly would want to make a deal to bring him back to Edmonton.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

PANTHERS FORWARD MAXIM MAMIN LEAVES THE NHL ONCE AGAIN

According to Russia media outlet, TASS, pending unrestricted free agent forward Maxim Mamin, who spent the past year with the Florida Panthers, is returning to the KHL. TASS is reporting that Mamin has agreed to a three-year contract (AAV not disclosed) with his former KHL club, CSKA Moscow, where he's played parts of six seasons.
NHL
markerzone.com

HERE'S WHY ALEXANDER MOGILNY KEEPS BEING SNUBBED BY THE HOCKEY HALL OF FAME

One thing's for certain, most hockey fans feel Alexander Mogilny belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the fact that he was snubbed again this year has many throwing their hands up in the air. Mogilny was one of the most talented and accomplished forwards of his era, a Stanley Cup champion, and won many individual awards. Not only that, but Mogilny broke a major barrier in the NHL, becoming the very first draftee to defect from the former Soviet Union to play in North America. In short, he's been passed over for years despite that fact that he's very deserving of the HOF honour. So, why is that happening? According to one journalist, there's a major reason.
NHL
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS RE-SIGN D TIMOTHY LILJEGREN

The team announced today that Timothy Liljegren has signed a two-year extension worth $2.8 million, for an AAV of $1.4 million:. In 74 NHL matches over three seasons, Liljegren has produced 5g-19a-24 points--of which, 23 came this season. The 23 year-old right-handed defenseman could be a staple on the Leafs' blue line for a while, as he has some of the best underlying stats for u23 defensemen in the NHL:
NHL

