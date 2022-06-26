AHL CHICAGO WOLVES WIN CALDER CUP

One thing's for certain, most hockey fans feel Alexander Mogilny belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the fact that he was snubbed again this year has many throwing their hands up in the air. Mogilny was one of the most talented and accomplished forwards of his era, a Stanley Cup champion, and won many individual awards. Not only that, but Mogilny broke a major barrier in the NHL, becoming the very first draftee to defect from the former Soviet Union to play in North America. In short, he's been passed over for years despite that fact that he's very deserving of the HOF honour. So, why is that happening? According to one journalist, there's a major reason.
