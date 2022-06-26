ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year after homeless shelter opens, residents left without a second step

By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
Shelters line the Skagit First Step Center on Friday in Burlington. The homeless shelter, which has 45 cabins, has been open for a year and has hosted 341 people. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — In the year since the Skagit First Step Center opened, residents of the temporary homeless shelter have struggled to find a second step.

Most of those who have stayed in the 45 small cabins have returned to homelessness, a fact that has drawn attention to the need for more investment in affordable housing.

The Skagit First Step Center, which sits on city-owned property in Burlington, serves as home to about 50 people at a time. Stays are limited to 90 days.

Of the 341 people who stayed at the center since it opened, 16 moved on to permanent housing, according to Olivia Hickerson, who just stepped down as executive director of Friendship House, the nonprofit that manages the center.

Some others found other housing opportunities, but most ended up going back into homelessness, she said.

“Skagit County doesn’t have permanent housing available, especially not for low income people,” Hickerson said.

At least for now, the nonprofit is focused on emergency shelter, and leaving permanent housing to the organizations that specialize in it.

“The Friendship House has the capacity to do a lot,” Hickerson said. “I don’t think permanent housing is out of reach, but for now we need to partner (with others).”

Sarah Hinman, deputy director of Skagit County Public Health, said the number of First Step residents returning to homelessness isn’t surprising.

“I think it really highlights the issue of the lack of permanent housing and affordable housing,” she said.

Skagit County’s rental market is extremely tight, driving up prices and making market-rate housing inaccessible to low-income families.

The county’s apartment vacancy rate is 0.9%, the lowest in the state, according to the most recent Washington State Apartment Market Report, a real estate analysis from the University of Washington.

This means that at any given time, less than 1% of apartments in the county are vacant, so renters have fewer choices and limited supply gives landlords the freedom to increase prices.

Hinman said building housing with affordable, subsidized rents is the job of nonprofits and governments, and that some progress is being made on that front.

Martha’s House, a Catholic Community Services project that will house up to 100 homeless in Mount Vernon, is a step in the right direction. The $20 million project is scheduled to be completed in the spring.

“But still, we need even more,” Hinman said.

These kinds of projects are too expensive without state and federal funding, which takes years to acquire, she said.

Still, Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said it appears local nonprofits are starting to make progress on the issue.

A 35-unit low-income housing project from Community Action of Skagit County is preparing to open in Burlington, and Volunteers of America Western Washington are in talks to build more.

Additionally, Sexton is starting to look for funding for a new building at the First Step Center, which would add emergency shelter beds, social services and a handful of transitional apartments for residents to move into after a stay in the shelter — something he’s calling a second step.

Sexton proposed building the Skagit First Step Center in late 2020, and his drive ensured the project came together quickly.

Even if it rarely connects residents with permanent housing, the shelter is still filling a need, Hinman said.

It’s offered temporary safety and stability, giving residents three months to get an ID, find a job or get connected with other services, she said.

“That’s a pretty big deal and a huge success,” Hinman said.

Sexton agreed, saying that while the shelter isn’t perfect, it is making a difference.

“About the time I start feeling like it’s not doing enough, I’ll go there to one of their gatherings, and some of the residents will tell me the difference a 90-day stay has made in their lives,” he said. “We might not think that’s a lot of time or a big deal, but it’s been impactful, at least at that first step level.”

Hickerson and her staff have tried to focus on small, achievable goals — such as helping residents get a state ID or a Social Security card so they can look for employment.

“We’ve learned to kind of take those smaller wins, because they’re important, and they’re the first step to becoming independent,” Hickerson said.

For resident Rashelle Bradley, the two months she’s been living at the Skagit First Step Center have been life-changing.

“I cannot say enough good things about it,” Bradley said, sitting outside her cabin.

She said staff are kind and compassionate, and have given her stability after living in hotels.

Most homeless shelters are segregated by gender, or are only open to women with children. At the First Step Center, Bradley is able to stay with her partner in the same cabin.

Bradley said Friendship House is helping them find a place to live once her stay is up at the end of July, and she’s optimistic something will work out.

Hickerson said she’s proud that Friendship House was able to bring in a nurse practitioner, and other health and social services providers for free care.

The nonprofit is also looking to partner with other organizations involved in transitional housing, and she said she’s eagerly awaiting construction of more units for low-income renters.

“Once everyone does their part and those apartments are built, it’s going to work really well,” Hickerson said.

But as it is now, once residents such as Bradley reach their 90 days at the First Step Center, they have to leave regardless of whether they have a new place to stay, and Friendship House reaches out to the next person on the center’s 180-person waiting list.

