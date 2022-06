The Board of Education agreed to have the district hold E-Learning days instead of calling off classes for emergencies such as snow storms. “On these years where you have four, five, six snow days, those really end up being four, five, six lost learning days, because when you tack them onto the end (of the school year), there’s no way of creating that continuity of learning,” said Superintendent Patrick Twomey.

MACOMB, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO